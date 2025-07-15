SAN FRANCISCO, Agusan del Sur (MindaNews / 15 July) — Farmers in Agusan del Sur are now being equipped with valuable knowledge on soil health management in two separate three-day capacity development trainings for soil management and an orientation on a new technology the past two weeks.

Women farmers in San Francisco, Agusan del Sur, read through their booklets at the start of a three-day training on soil health management on Tuesday (15 July 2025) at the municipal gymnasium. MindaNews photo by CHRIS V. PANGANIBAN

The first training was held in Bayugan City, from July 7 to 9, then in the municipality of San Francisco, from July 15-17.

Before sending soil samples to a cutting-edge laboratory at the provincial capitol, these farmers are learning the fundamental principles of soil health and analysis to ensure that their crops thrive.

The training, led by soil science experts from the Provincial Research Development and Innovation Office (PRDIO), is designed to modernize agricultural methods.

Held in several barangays in Bayugan City and San Francisco town, these sessions focus on uplifting farmers from traditional practices to more precise, soil-testing-based fertilization techniques.

Among the participants is 81-year-old Edelberta Tanjay from Barangay Verdu in Bayugan City, who has been growing corn since 1966 using traditional methods. “We’ve always applied the same techniques, but our yields have remained low,” she said. “This new soil analysis approach gives us hope for better harvests.”

Alma Avila, a barangay agricultural worker also in Verdu, shared her optimism as well. “The training isn’t just about knowing which fertilizers to use; it’s about understanding the health of our soil,” she said after completing the three-day course.

The training sessions include both theory and hands-on activities. On the second day in Bayugan City, participants learned how to interpret soil data using the Biochemistry Laboratory Information Management System (BLIMS), a tool developed by the Provincial Information Management Office.

Joikreza Balbon, who oversees BLIMS, highlighted its accuracy, explaining that it uses QR codes to provide precise coordinates of soil sample locations.

Experts Maiden Mark Trabado and Razel Paler led the “soil analysis and interpretation” module, teaching participants how to analyze and apply soil data effectively.

The event also featured a live field demonstration by Meljay Maghilom Bellebes and Jonathan Andaha, showing farmers how to collect soil samples for analysis and apply their new knowledge in real-world scenarios.

Over 60 farmers participated in the program, gaining both theoretical insights and practical skills that will help them improve land use and enhance crop yields. This initiative is set to make a significant impact, enabling farmers to adopt sustainable practices that promote long-term agricultural success.

Provincial leaders are hopeful that this new approach will significantly boost rice and corn production in the next cropping season.

Gov. Santiago Cane Jr. expressed confidence that the timely application of the right fertilizers, based on the soil laboratory’s results, would lead to increased productivity. “We are moving quickly to ensure farmers get the right fertilizers in the right quantity,” he said.

Rep. Adolph Edward Plaza, representing the province’s second district, emphasized the widespread benefits of the soil-test-based fertilization program.

He explained that it will eventually train all farmers in Agusan del Sur, starting with rice and corn farmers. To ensure accessibility, the training materials will be available in simple Cebuano language, making it easier for farmers to apply what they’ve learned.

Junnie Lighadan, a rice and corn farmer in Barangay Borbon, San Francisco, expressed hope for the future. “In our village, we’ve been using a haphazard approach to applying fertilizers,” he said. “But now, with the new techniques we’ve learned, we can apply fertilizers more accurately and expect better yields.”

Ester Golarte, a barangay agricultural worker in Lapinigan, San Francisco, is collaborating with technicians from the Municipal Agriculture Office to help farmers implement the QR code technology and mobile applications under the BLIMS program.

She anticipates an increase in production, aiming to surpass the average 100-110 sacks per hectare they currently achieve.

Lanlen Oraiz, another barangay agricultural worker in Borbon, noted that the new technology is long overdue. “We’ve been dealing with low yields of just 50-70 sacks per hectare,” she said. “We’re excited to use the new technology to improve our harvests finally.”

Plaza said the soil health management initiative is not only providing farmers with the tools to enhance their crops but is also setting the stage for a future of more sustainable and productive farming in Agusan del Sur.

With the right knowledge and technology, these farmers are ready to see a significant boost in their agricultural output in the seasons to come, he added. (Chris V. Panganiban / MindaNews)