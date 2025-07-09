DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 9 July) — The acting vice mayor of Davao City, Councilor Rodrigo “Rigo” Duterte II, assumed yet another role the past two days: as acting mayor.

Councilor Rodrigo “Rigo” Duterte II deliving his speech during flag-raising ceremony on Monday (7 July 2025) as acting mayor of Davao City. MindaNews photo by IAN CARL ESPINOSA

The designated acting mayor of Davao City, Vice Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte, was out on “official business” from Monday until Tuesday, his staff told MindaNews Tuesday afternoon.

Thus, the 26-year-old Rigo led the flag-raising ceremony in front of city hall employees on Monday.

He spoke like his grandfather, reading his speech like a Duterte would—authoritative yet humorous.

Before his speech, he asked city government employees: “Nangaon na mo?” (Have you eaten?) When the employees answered in the affirmative, Rigo replied: “Aw maayo!” (Good!)

Rigo, the former chief-of-staff of his father (incumbent first district congressional Rep. Paolo “Pulong” Duterte), arrived at 7:58 a.m. for his acting mayor duties in front of city hall for the flag-raising ceremony.

In his speech that lasted less than two minutes, the young Duterte urged city officials and staff to “remember the privilege and responsibility we have as public servants” and “to serve with compassion, integrity, and purpose.”

“Let us renew our commitment of upholding this trust with unwavering decency, honesty and respect for our fellow Dabawenyos. Together let’s embrace the week ahead with a sense of duty and determination striving to make a difference in the lives of those we serve,” Rigo added.

His appearance on Monday was a stark contrast to how he acted at the Sangguniang Panlungsod’s first session on July 1, where he was presiding officer by virtue of his being acting vice mayor.

At that time, he appeared not prepared for the role, relying heavily on the secretary of the Sangguniang Panlungsod, Charito Santos, who approached him often to coach him.

Because his Uncle Baste was still out on Tuesday, Rigo continued his duties as acting mayor that day, according to Santos, and was thus absent at the city council session.

A staff member of Rigo told MindaNews he attended a barangay event on Tuesday, but did not disclose which barangay in the city.

It was city Councilor Alberto Ungab, one of the veteran city councilors, who presided over the session, which started at 1:10 p.m. and ended at 4 p.m.

Vicky Sarcena, Davao City officer of the Department of the Interior and Local Government, confirmed to MindaNews Friday afternoon that Rigo is mandated to follow Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla’s order.

In an order dated July 1, Remulla designated Vice Mayor Baste Duterte as acting mayor, following Section 46(a) of the Local Government Code, which states: “In cases of temporary incapacity, whether physical or legal, the Vice Mayor shall automatically perform the duties and exercise the powers of the Mayor.”

The elected mayor, former President Rodrigo Duterte, is currently detained at The Hague in the Netherlands for alleged crimes against humanity in relation to his controversial war on drugs during his term as mayor of Davao City and as president.

Remulla further said that the “1st Ranked Sangguniang Panlungsod Member Rodrigo Duterte II” will serve as acting vice mayor. (Ian Carl Espinosa / MindaNews)