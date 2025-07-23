DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 23 July) — The Sangguniang Panlungsod here passed a resolution on Tuesday urging the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) of 77 of the city’s barangays to pay their annual federation dues in 2024 amounting to two percent of their budget.

Kristine Pinky Mercado, president of the Sangguniang Kabataan Federation of Davao City, presents her proposed resolution to the city council urging SKs to pay their annual dues. MindaNews photo by RAZL EJ TEMAN

Of the 182 SKs in this city, only 105 have paid their annual dues as of the December 2024 deadline, according to the city’s SK Federation.

SK Reform Act of 2015 mandates that “ten percent (10%) of the general fund of the barangay shall be set aside for the Sangguniang Kabataan.” The yearly fee of the SK is mandated through Article XI Section 3 of the 2001 SK National Federation Constitution and By-Laws, cited in Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Memorandum Circular No. 2003-143, that 2% of the SK’s annual budget “shall automatically be appropriated for annual dues.”

The city council, in the resolution approved on first reading, cited that “failure by the barangay to release any amount of the SK fund shall subject erring officials to penalties under existing laws.”

SK Federation President Kristine Pinky Mercado, who proposed the resolution (“A Resolution Urging All Sangguniang Kabataan Chairpersons of Davao City to Pay Their two Percent (2%) Annual Federation Dues in Compliance With Existing Laws, Rules, and Regulations”), said during the city council session that they are pursuing “a legal process” to “encourage” the SKs to pay.

The SK National Federation Constitution and By-laws, as well as the DILG Circular Memo, however, did not provide specific sanctions or penalties for the SKs who failed to pay their annual dues to the SK Federation.

Mercado said that the SK Federation is working to craft a proposed ordinance to “hold” the budget of SKs who failed to remit their annual dues. (Razl EJ Teman / MindaNews)