Sulu State College president Dr Charisma Ututalum and Mindanao State University chancellor Nagder Abdurahman (center) lead the campaign for the socioeconomic profiling for MNLF combatants in Sulu. Photo courtesy of OPAPRU

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 04 July) – Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MNLF) members who have undergone socioeconomic profiling by the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (Opapru) have received cash assistance of P45,000 each or a total of P20,610,000 from the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

Completed under the MNLF Transformation Program, the profiling covered 458 individuals and was done with the help of the Mindanao State University and Sulu State College, Opapru said in a press release Thursday.

The combatants also received rice provisions from Opapru, PhilHealth coverage, and civil registration assistance from the Philippine Statistics Authority.

“Patuloy ang aming pakikipagtulungan sa liderato ng MNLF upang maisigurado ang pagsisimula ng transpormasyon at pag-unlad ng bawat MNLF combatant, kanilang pamilya at komunidad lalong-lalo na dito sa Sulu (We continuously work with the MNLF leadership to ensure the start of the transformation and progress of every MNLF combatant, their families and community especially here in Sulu),” Presidential Peace Adviser Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. said.



The Transformation Program, which is among the government’s commitments under the 1996 Final Peace Agreement, was launched by Opapru in 2023.

The profiling covered 2,000 MNLF combatants from Basilan, Lanao del Norte, Maguindanao del Norte, Maguindanao del Sur, North Cotabato, and Cotabato City.

Alisher Usman, barangay chairperson of Kaunayan, Patikul in Sulu, thanked Opapru and its implementing partners for the assistance.



“Hindi po namin ito maabot kung hindi dahil sa inyong pagtitiwala at pag-gabay (We could not have attained this if not for your trust and guidance),” Usman said, expressing optimism that livelihood projects will come in the future.

Since January this year, the MNLF has surrendered 537 firearms from Patikul and Talipao towns.



In an interview via Messenger, Dr. Charisma Ututalum, president of Sulu State College, said, “In Sulu State College, we deeply recognize the value of such engagements. We are proud to stand alongside OPAPRU and all its partners in promoting an inclusive, just, and peaceful society in our province.”



She said the partnership with Opapru started in 2019, although it is only this year that the program’s verification and socioeconomic profiling process was implemented.



MSU-Sulu chancellor Nagder Abdurahman said in a separate interview with MindaNews that he was hoping the MNLF elders will encourage their youth to avail of the educational opportunities by both schools.



There are 167 more MNLF members in Sulu to be profiled, and Opapru aims to finish this within the year. (Frencie L. Carreon/MindaNews)