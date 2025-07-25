DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / July 23) — Around 40,000 security and safety personnel will be deployed for the month-long celebration of 2025 Kadayawan Festival in August.

“Davao City safety and security cluster will be deploying more or less 40,000 security and safety personnel to ensure that all areas throughout the celebration of Kadayawan will be safe,” retired Police Major Jose Daniel Kimpo, Acting Operations and Coordination Officer of Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO), said during the Kadayawan Media Launch at Rogen Inn last Thursday.

“There will be about 600 safety and security personnel assigned every day in all areas of activity,” Kimpo added.

The officer reminded that backpacks, hats, caps, jackets, and pointed umbrellas are not allowed, while non-transparent water bottles will be confiscated.

Street dancing performers join the parade during the Indak-indak sa Kadayawan on Aug. 18, 2024 in Davao City. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

Police assistance desks will also be set up in all activity areas, he said.

“We would like to emphasize that the security culture will always be practiced,” Kimpo said.

“Rest assured that the security and safety cluster will make sure that this month-long activity of Kadayawan 2025 will be a very safe, prosperous, and happy celebration,” he said.

The Philippine News Agency reported that there were no crimes in the 11-day celebration of the 2024 Kadayawan Festival, according to the Davao City Police Office.

The grand opening of this year’s Kadayawan Festival will be on August 8, with August 15, 16, and 17 as the Grand Kadayawan Weekend.

Friday, August 15 is declared as a special non-working holiday for the City of Davao through Presidential Proclamation 826. (Razl EJ Teman / MindaNews