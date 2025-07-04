DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 9 July) — Four individuals illegally selling petroleum products in Calinan here were arrested by operatives of the National Bureau of Investigation Tuesday morning, the NBI reported.

Lawyer Ely Leaño, NBI-XI spokesperson, presents on Tuesday (8 July 2025) the arrested individuals illegally selling petroleum products in Davao City. MindaNews photo by IAN CARL ESPINOSA

Lawyer Ely Leaño, NBI-XI spokesperson, said operatives confiscated four and a half barrels of diesel oil, with each barrel valued at ₱4,200.

The four, he said, violated Presidential Decree 1865, which penalizes the illegal trading, hoarding, and adulteration of petroleum products. Their cases, however, are bailable, Leaño noted.

Leaño said that based on their initial investigation, the diesel the four were selling was extracted from several vehicles and later resold to a small, relatively unknown gasoline station in the area.

The lawyer added that the violators apparently added water to the diesel, which he said is “a clear violation of safety and trade policies stated under the presidential decree.”

“This has been going on for a long time,” Leaño said, citing Calinan as a strategic location for such activities.

He said there were similar activities in Tagum City and in Carmen in Davao del Norte.

Leaño said the case will be the first formally filed under this modus in the area this year.

He said further investigations are ongoing, particularly into the identity of a possible financer or “capitalist” behind the operation.

The barrels of diesel confiscated by NBI operatives in Davao City on Tuesday (8 July 2025). MindaNews photo by IAN CARL ESPINOSA

He added that a “businessman who owns petroleum products” is behind the illegal trading, but they have yet to disclose it due to ongoing investigation.

Presidential Decree No. 1865, signed on May 25, 1983, by then President Ferdinand Marcos Sr,, amended Batas Pambansa Blg. 33 to impose stricter penalties on offenses involving petroleum and petroleum products.

The decree targeted illegal activities such as short-selling, adulteration, hoarding, unauthorized transport, and possession of petroleum products, especially when done without proper documentation or in violation of government regulations. (Ian Carl Espinosa / MindaNews)