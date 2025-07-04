SAN FRANCISCO, Agusan del Sur (MindaNews / 12 July) – Thirteen individuals, among them four Chinese nationals, were arrested Thursday afternoon in an operation against illegal gold mining in Agusan del Sur.

An abandoned small-scale mining tunnel Bunawan in Agusan del Sur photograped on 24 June 2024. The small-scale miners allegedly use cyanide and mercury to separate gold nuggets from the ores. MindaNews file photo by CHRIS V. PANGANIBAN

The operation, which took place in Purok 12, Bulong-Bulongan, Barangay Bunawan Brooks in Bunawan town, was conducted as part of Oplan Kalikasan to dismantle illegal gold mining operations in the region.

Personnel from the police regional office and municipal station as well as environment officials raided two illegal mining sites. In one of the sites, authorities arrested four Chinese nationals identified only as Big Li, 58; Hua, 42; Vee, 43; and Ting, 58.

Nine Filipino nationals were arrested in the other site. They were identified only as Campos, 21; Joseph, 34; Arnel, 38; Justine, 28; Willy, 42; Joel, 38; Fuentes, 19; Harold, 26; and Juvy, 32.

The suspects were allegedly caught extracting gold and minerals without the necessary permits, violating the Philippine Mining Act of 1995.

During the raid, illegal mining equipment and other items valued at almost P8 million were confiscated, including sacks of sand with traces of gold, excavators, and sluice boxes.

Barangay officials witnessed the inventory of the seized goods.

The seized items were turned over to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Agusan del Sur Provincial Field Unit.

In May 2018 and December 2024, authorities also dismantled illegal mining activities and several suspects in Bunawan. (Chris V. Panganiban/MindaNews)