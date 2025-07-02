DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/July 10) — Two male minors were arrested in a police operation following the robbery and stabbing of a 19-year-old student from the University of the Philippines Manila in Brgy. La Filipina, Tagum City, police said.

The arrested minors and the stolen items from the victim presented by Davao del Norte police. Photo courtesy of DNPPO

The victim, identified as Sophia Marie Coquilla who was home for vacation, sustained 38 stab wounds, based on initial police findings.

The two suspects, both residents of Maragusan, Davao de Oro, were apprehended at a boarding house in Tagum City and are now facing charges of robbery with homicide.

Seized from the minors were items believed to have been stolen from Coquilla—an Apple laptop, an iPad, a damaged iPhone, and two wristwatches. Authorities also recovered a bloodstained butterfly knife and a kitchen knife suspected to have been used in the crime.

“Moangkon sab sila nga ubay-ubay na pod ilang gisaka nga mga balay” (They admitted having burglarized several houses), Frederick Deles, Tagum City Police Station officer-in-charge, said in a radio interview Thursday morning.

The incident occurred around 5 a.m. Wednesday inside the victim’s residence in Purok 3-A.

Deles said that two other suspects remain at large. An ongoing manhunt operation has been initiated to locate them.

The arrested minors were transferred to the custody of the Women and Children Protection Desk (WCPD) for appropriate intervention.

Meanwhile, the collected pieces of evidence have been endorsed to the police investigators for further processing.

“This operation is a clear demonstration of DNPPO’s swift and unwavering commitment to justice. We will not rest until all those responsible are held accountable,” Col. Alexander Serrano, Davao del Norte Provincial Police Office provincial director, stated following the arrests. (Ian Carl Espinosa / MindaNews)