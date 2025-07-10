DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 10 July) — Ten journalists from across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao have been selected as the first recipients of the Patricio P. Diaz Fellowship Program, an initiative that supports in-depth, responsible journalism that brings Mindanao, including the six-year old Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), into sharper public focus.

The fellowship honors the enduring legacy of the late Patricio P. Diaz, a trailblazing journalist, educator, and peace advocate whose work chronicled decades of Mindanao’s history, struggles, and aspirations. Diaz was former editor of the Cotabato City-based Mindanao Cross and later Mindanao Kris. He moved to General Santos in the late 1990s.

Diaz wrote several books on the Bangsamoro peace process and was a columnist for MindaNews for nearly two decades. He passed on on August 29, 2019, four days after he was rushed to the hospital on his 93rd birthday.

His commitment to truth, justice, and inclusive storytelling continues to inspire generations of journalists.

Cardinal Orlando Quevedo referred to Diaz as “editor and writer extraordinaire” while Mohagher Iqbal, peace panel chair of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, described him as “one of the few Christian writers in Mindanao who wrote objectively about the conflict in this region.”

The selected fellows are:

Jun Aguirre of Boracay Island News Network in Boracay, Aklan

Ricky Bautista of The Samar Chronicle in Calbayog City, Samar

Jazmin Bonifacio of Leyte Samar Daily Express in Tacloban City, Leyte

Frank Y. Cimatu of Mountain Beacon in Baguio City

Leonardo Vicente “Cong” Corrales of Mindanao Gold Star Daily in Cagayan de Oro City

Clarence May De Guzman of UNLINEWS in Bulacan

Joel Escovilla of Mindanao Times in Davao City

Aireen Perol-Jaymalin of BicolDotPH in Naga City, Camarines Sur

Chris Panganiban of MindaNews in San Francisco, Agusan del Sur

Franck Dick Rosete of Bulatlat.com in Cagayan de Oro City

The fellowship program is under the Media Impact Philippines project, implemented by the Mindanao Institute of Journalism, publisher of MindaNews. It will grant each fellow a total of ₱25,000 (₱20,000 writer’s fee and ₱5,000 for coverage support) and provide editorial mentorship to support the production of stories rooted in accuracy, local knowledge, and impact.

Journalists who participated in previous activities: Inside BARMM: A Walk Through the Bangsamoro Region and Reporting the BARMM Parliamentary Elections, were invited to submit story proposals for the fellowship. Ten Fellows were selected.

The Patricio P. Diaz Fellows: 1st row (L-R) Cong Corrales of Mindanao Gold Star Daily; Franck Dick Rosete of Bulatlat.com; Chris Panganiban of MindaNews; 2nd row (L-R) Joel Escovilla of Mindanao Times; Clarence May De Guzman of UNLINEWS in Bulacan; Ricky Bautista of The Samar Chronicle; Jazmin Bonifacio, Leyte Samar Daily Express; 3rd row (L-R) Aireen Perol-Jaymalin of BicolDotPH; Jun Aguirre of Boracay Island News Network and Frank Y. Cimatu, Mountain Beacon

While not all of the fellows’ proposed stories are on Mindanao or BARMM, they explore themes of peacebuilding, inclusive governance, cultural identity, environmental justice, and accountability — showing how Mindanao’s realities are deeply connected to broader national issues.

From Cordillera and Bangsamoro autonomy, to halal tourism in Boracay and climate justice in Northern Mindanao, these stories reflect shared struggles and hopes across regions.

The fellowship is part of the Media Impact Philippines, a project funded by the International Media Support (IMS) and co-funded by the European Union and the Danish International Development Agency (DANIDA) under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark.

Their stories will be published on MindaNews and cross-published or aired through their respective media outlets starting August 16. (MindaNews)