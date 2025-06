MindaNews correspondent Ferdinandh Cabrera walked the streets of Bongao, Tawi-Tawi, particularly around the Chinese Market, on Wednesday (4 June 2025) and took a few snaps to show life in the island province.

A boy rests on a banca on Wednesday (4 June 2025), whiling his time away, oblivious to the beauty around him with the Bongao Peak in the background. MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH CABRERA

Laborers at the Chinese Pier in Bongao load fresh catch of fish into a Ford Fierra on Wednesday (4 June 2025). This vehicle that was introduced in the 1970s is still being regularly used in Tawi-Tawi. MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH CABRERA

Laborers use a push cart to deliver fresh catch of fish at the Chinese Pier in Bongao Wednesday (4 June 2025). Tawi-Tawi is also known as one of the biggest producers of dried fish, as can be seen in the background. MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH CABRERA