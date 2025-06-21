KORONADAL CITY (MindaNews / 21 June) –A Teduray from Upi, Maguindanao del Norte graduated from Yale University in the United States with dual degrees in Bachelor of Science (BS) Physics and BS Mathematics.

A son of a farmer and public school teacher, Nathan Wayne Ariston is the first alumnus of the Philippine Science High School (PSHS) – Central Mindanao Campus to have graduated on a full scholarship, at Yale, cum laude.

Ariston finished elementary at the Nuro Central Elementary School in Upi, Maguindanao del Norte.

“(From) Pisay to Ivy League: Nathan Ariston makes history at Yale,” the PSHS System, popularly known as Pisay, proudly announced on its Facebook page on June 18.

“Congratulations, Nathan! Your Pisay family is beyond proud. May your journey continue to inspire young minds to dream bigger than their circumstances and rise beyond every challenge,” it said.

Nathan Wayne Ariston of Upi, Maguindanao del Norte: From Nuro Central Elementary School in Upi to the Philippine Science High School- Central Mindanao Campus in Balo-i, Lanao del Norte, to Yale University in the United States where he finished BS Physics and Mathematics, cum laude. Photo from his mother Aimee Ariston’s social media post

Ariston was also awarded the Howard L. Schultz Prize, which is given to the Yale student who best reflects excellence, inventiveness, and good taste in experimental physics that characterized the brilliance of Professor Schultz.

Schultz was known for his work on atom-smashing devices and the Yale linear accelerator.

Ariston is the first PSHS – Central Mindanao Campus alumnus to have been accepted in Yale after he graduated in 2021.

His mother Aimee, who attended his graduation last May 19, praised God for their son graduating from Yale with flying colors.

“All praises and thanksgiving to God for Wayne’s graduation from Yale University! Feeling so happy and proud — to be at Yale is already a blessing from the Lord, and to receive an award is truly His favor and grace,” she posted on Facebook.

“Erwin (Wayne’s father) , me and Gwen (Wayne’s sister) are grateful beyond words for God’s guidance. We thank our family (titos, titas, cousins, friends) for the love, support, and prayers throughout this journey,” she added.

“To God be all the glory!” Aimee, an elementary school teacher, said.

After his high school graduation in 2021, Ariston also received admission offers from Georgia Institute of Technology University of California – Irvine in the United States and Nanyang Technological University in Singapore.

But he chose Yale University.

Nathan Wayne Ariston with mother Aimee (to his right) and relatives from General Santos City during his graduation at Yale University in the United States on 21 May 2025. Photo from his mother Aimee Ariston’s social media post

“(PSHS-Central Mindanao campus) certainly contributed a great deal to my development both in intellect and in character, and I shall not graduate without having to thank Pisay and the people who supported me,” he said then in a school press release.

“I am prouder of where I came from than my academic achievements. I am proud of my ethnic identity,” he said.

Ariston said science and technology have always been close to his heart along with the people who surround him in his community.

He brought honors to the country when he won the silver medal in the International Earth Science Olympiad organized in Daegu, South Korea and the bronze medal in the 2020 International Chemistry Olympiad organized in Istanbul, Turkey.

Both competitions were held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)