COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 13 June) – Sultan Kudarat Province unveiled a columbarium dedicated to retired Philippine flags during its 127th Independence Day celebration on June 12, a first for Region 12.

Sultan Kudarat Province marks the 127th Independence Day with the unveiling of the columbarium for retired Philippine flags. Photo courtesy of SK Province

This custom-built structure features a visible cinerary urn encased at the foot of the provincial capitol’s flagpole.

The unveiling followed a solemn ceremonial burning of unserviceable flags, a practice mandated by Republic Act 8491 to ensure flags are retired with dignity rather than discarded.

The ashes from these hallowed ceremonies are carefully collected, placed in an urn, and then permanently enshrined within the columbarium.

Sultan Kudarat Governor Datu Pax Ali Mangudadatu, the driving force behind this initiative, described the columbarium’s significance: “From the sky it once soared, to the soil it now rests—our flag is never forgotten.”

He emphasized its role as “a significant and sacred place where damaged, faded, and timeworn flags, which once flew with pride and purpose throughout the province of Sultan Kudarat, are honored and respected.”

The move resonated deeply with residents like Suraida Ampatuan Mamaluba.

“Wow! It was my first time I learned there was such importance in treating an old Philippine flag,” she said.

Mangudadatu conveyed a message on patriotism during the celebration.

“More than raising flag, we honor it. We remember its meaning, we respect its service, and we ensure it is laid to rest with dignity. Because real patriotism isn’t just shown in celebration—it’s reflected in how we care for the symbols that bind us as one nation,” he said.

He said true freedom isn’t merely a concept but a call to action: “We are free when we act freedom in deeds, not just in thought. Freedom is not just a memory of the past, but a vow in the present—a responsibility that must be lived out in our daily actions.” (Ferdinandh B. Cabrera/MindaNews)