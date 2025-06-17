ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 17 June) — Re-elected Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go joined Iliganons in commemorating the city’s 75th Charter Day on Monday, highlighting the celebration with humanitarian efforts for those affected in last year’s Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (Typhoon Trami).

Sen. Bong Go takes a selfie with Iliganons during the 75th Charter Day celebration of Iligan City on Monday (16 June 2025). Photo from the senator’s Faceboo page

The senator provided financial assistance to 348 affected residents, saying the support may be used to purchase construction materials to repair damaged homes, as well as for food and other basic needs.

Severe Tropical Storm Kristine, which struck the Philippines in late October 2024, was the first in a series of destructive cyclones to hit the country, followed by Typhoons Kong-rey, Yinxing, Toraji, Usagi, and Man-yi. The storm also affected Vietnam, Thailand, and China. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported that there were more than 7.9 million people (2 million families) affected across 17 out of 18 regions in the country. It killed 141 persons, injured 86, and 21 were reported missing.

In Iligan, typhoon Kristine affected 743 families (2,979 persons) in 29 barangays, of which 50 families (174 persons) temporarily relocated for safety outside evacuation centers based on the records of NDRRMC. There was no reported casualty and injury in Iligan

Go proceeded to the city’s amphitheater later in the evening, where he addressed a festive crowd. “When I was invited by Mayor Frederick Siao, I said I wouldn’t miss the chance to meet disaster victims. We need to help them,” Go said.

“Some people approached me and thanked me for the Malasakit program. But please, don’t thank me—I should be the one thanking you for the opportunity to serve,” he added. The Malasakit Centers he initiated provided medical and financial assistance to poor Filipinos.

Several trees fell in Iligan City with the strong winds brought about by Tropical Storm Kristine in October 2024. MindaNews file photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

A native of Mindanao, Go called on Muslims and Christians “to love one another as fellow Filipinos.”

He recalled his frequent visits to Iligan alongside former President Rodrigo Duterte, particularly during the Marawi crisis. “You are close to my heart,” Go said.

He expressed gratitude to the people of Iligan for their continued support for the Malasakit initiative. “We are elected to serve, and we must not waste time,” he added.

The senator gave a brief overview of the laws he has authored and co-authored, particularly those focusing on health, sports, and youth development—aimed at keeping young people away from illegal drugs. He also distributed basketballs and volleyballs to local youth.

During his speech, Go asked Iligan residents to pray for the health and freedom of former President Duterte, who is currently detained at The Hague on charges related to alleged crimes against humanity.

The celebration also coincided with a belated observance of Go’s birthday on June 14, with local residents offering him cakes, candles, and wine.

Local officials, agency representatives, and barangay residents attended the event. In his address, Mayor Frederick Siao reflected on the city’s journey.

“Today we stand together as one community to celebrate 75 years of becoming who we are. This is not just about looking back at our history, but also envisioning the city we want to become,” he said. “From a humble town surrounded by rivers and mountains, Iligan has grown into a thriving city—stronger, prouder, and more united.”

He added that the anniversary theme—“75 ka tuig sa pag-asenso ug panaghiusa sa kulturang kabilin” (75 years of progress and unity through cultural heritage)—reminds residents that progress must also be measured by how well culture is preserved and public services sustained.

Siao honored teachers, civil servants, and community leaders for their contributions to Iligan’s development. “This is our simple way of saying thank you. You matter. You are part of Iligan’s success,” he said.

Celebrating Iligan City’s 75th charter day. MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

In a significant initiative, Siao announced that the city government has signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with Mindanao State University–Iligan Institute of Technology (MSU-IIT) to produce the city’s first official history book. “For too long, our history has only been passed down through stories. Now, we will have a written, well-researched, and lasting record,” he said.

The city also hosted Pasidungog 2025, a formal tribute to past mayors and congressmen whose leadership significantly contributed to Iligan’s growth. This is the first time such recognition has been held in the city’s history.

Among those honored were former mayors Benito S. Ong (1950–1953), Benito C. Labao (1954–1955), Mariano Ll. Badelles (1956–1959), Camilo P. Cabili (1960–1984, 1988–1992), and Pacificador A. Lluch (1984–1986). Also honored were the more recent mayors: Alan L. Flores, Lucio C. Badelles, Espiridion L. Sagrado, Alejo A. Yañez, Franklin M. Quijano, Lawrence Ll. Cruz, Celso G. Regencia, and Ruderick C. Marzo.

Former congressional representatives Mohammad Ali Dimaporo and Vicente Belmonte Jr. received special citations for their roles in national legislation and local development.

Family members and friends accepted the awards on behalf of many of the honorees, while former Mayor Cruz personally received his recognition.

Siao concluded by expressing hope that the Pasidungog will become an annual tradition. “From this year forward, it will be our yearly reminder that service must be celebrated, and that those who serve with integrity and humility will never be forgotten,” he said. (Violeta M. Gloria / MindaNews)