DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/June 1) – A three-month seasonal fishing ban is being implemented from June 1 to August 31 by the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) Region XI to allow small pelagic fish species to replenish and reproduce in Davao Gulf.

Now on its 11th year, the annual ban is mandated by Joint Administrative Order No. 02 of the Department of Agriculture and the Department of the Interior and Local Government and Republic Act No. 10654, which amended the Philippine Fisheries Code.

Fishermen sail beside the outriggers moored off the coast of Davao City on Thursday (3 August 2023) as the temporary ban on pelagic fishing inside Davao Gulf is still in effect until end of the month. The ban, which started last June 1, is implemented to allow the pelagic fishes to repopulate naturally. MindaNews photo

Common small pelagic fishes include big-eyed scad (Matambaka/Matangbaka), mackerel (Karabalyas/Alumahan), scad (Galunggong), and moonfish (Bilong-bilong).

The Davao Gulf, stretching from the Cape of San Agustin in Davao Oriental to Talagotong Point in Davao Occidental, is a crucial spawning ground for small pelagic fish like matambaka, karabalyas, and round galunggong.

These species are known to spawn heavily during the closed season months.

In its press release, BFAR said law enforcement teams will intensify patrols in key hotspots such as Samal Island, Banaybanay, Lupon, Governor Generoso, and Don Marcelino.

“BFAR XI remains steadfast in its mission to protect Davao Gulf’s marine ecosystem, ensuring its long-term sustainability for future generations.,” it said.

According ot the BFAR’s National Stock Assessment Program in 2023, there is a 17 percent increase in catch rates in the Davao Gulf between 2022 and 2023 “as a result of the annual closure… indicating an encouraging development in the production of small pelagic fish in the region.” (Ian Carl Espinosa/MindaNews)