DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 25 June) — Right-of-way (ROW) issues continue to delay the Davao City Public Transport Modernization Project.

At the Transport Master Plan Workshop for Stakeholders at Rogen Inn in Davao City on Wednesday (25 June 2025). Photo: ALLIZAH KEZIAH MANULAT / MindaNews intern

Lawyer Tristan Dwight Domingo, assistant city administrator and project manager of the Davao Public Transport Modernization Project (DPTMP), said that acquiring sufficient land remains a major bottleneck for the project, especially with over 1,000 bus stops planned across the city.

“This is an extensive project,” Domingo said in a forum during the Transport Master Plan Workshop for Stakeholders at Rogen Inn Wednesday morning. “And naturally, there will be residents and property owners who will be affected. We’ve seen it firsthand sa field, gamay lang gani na pagtukod og poste, daghan na kaayog reklamo.”

Domingo then explained that the city is currently appealing to landowners and residents for cooperation.

“We’re asking them if it’s possible to donate or allow us to use small portions of their property,” he said. “We understand the concerns, but I’d like to appeal to the people of Davao to really give this project the best chance that it can be implemented to its full potential.”

But while the ROW concerns persist, Domingo highlighted a “very encouraging” development on another front: increasing cooperation from the PUJ (public utility jeepney) sector.

Initially, there was significant anxiety from jeepney drivers about losing their livelihood. Many of them rely solely on daily operations to support their families, and multiple transport groups like the Southeastern Mindanao Diversified Drivers & Operators Cooperative (Semddoc) have voiced apprehensions over the possible abrupt phaseout of traditional PUJs.

“Supportive mi sa tumong na ma-improve ang transport, pero kinahanglan pud nga di mabyaan ang mga drayber,” said Semddoc chairman Maning Duran in a radio interview over dxDC RMN Davao last month.

Despite these concerns, the city appears to have made headway.

“If you’re not aware, last year alone, we were able to socially prepare more than 5,000 drivers and operators to help them transition in the future,” Domingo said.

Domingo mentioned that these transport workers will be given options for alternative livelihood, educational scholarships for their children, and even possible employment in the future bus system—as mechanics, drivers, or staff.

“That’s one of the good things that has been happening under this project,” Domingo added. “Although medyo challenging siya sa progress in terms of our infrastructure, sa land, sa budget. But one silver lining is, which is very ironic kay mao na ang gikulbaan jud sa mga tao, turns out sila [PUJ drivers and operators] hinuon ang naay pinakadako na progress.”

More than 5,000 drivers and operators, he claimed, have voluntarily coordinated with the project office. Each one attended a two-day orientation or workshop, which was held in batches of around 80 participants per day from Mondays to Thursdays throughout last year.

The DPTMP, backed by a $1-billion (₱54.89 billion) loan from the Asian Development Bank, aims to replace the city’s aging and congested jeepney network with a more efficient, environmentally friendly bus system. Once operational, the project will span 29 routes covering 672 kilometers.

The bus system is divided into four tiers: MetroDavao, which will serve as the core network connecting major commercial centers; DavaoInter, which links inner urban areas to the central business district; DavaoFeeder, which connects smaller communities to the main hubs; and DavaoLocal, which will serve rural outskirts through integrated terminals.

While the Department of Transportation (DOTr) awarded civil works contracts last year to Chinese and local firms, physical construction has yet to begin due to the unresolved ROW issues. Still, officials remain hopeful that with continued community engagement and local cooperation, the project can move forward. (Allizah Keziah Manulat / MindaNews intern)