City Hall of Ozamiz. MindaNews file photo

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 20 June) – Ozamiz City in Misamis Occidental has one confirmed case of mpox, Mayor Indy Oaminal said in a statement on June 20 based on information released by the Regional Epidemiology Surveillance and Disaster Response Unit of the Department of Health (DOH) Region X.

The patient, whose identity was withheld, was initially diagnosed at the Mayor Hilarion A. Ramiro Sr. Medical Center where he was promptly isolated and treated in accordance with DOH protocols.

Health officials reported that the patient is recovering well under close medical supervision.

Oaminal said the patient voluntarily sought medical attention upon experiencing symptoms, following the city’s public health advisories promoting vigilance and early reporting.

The City Health Office immediately initiated contact-tracing to prevent further transmission. All individuals identified as close contacts are under observation for symptoms.



“I urge the public not to panic,” Oaminal said. “The mpox strain detected in this case is the milder Clade II, confirmed by the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine. There have been no cases of the more severe Clade Ib reported in the Philippines to date.”



Despite the milder nature of the strain, the DOH and city government reminded the public to remain alert and adhere to safety protocols outlined in DOH Memorandum 2024-306. These include regular and proper handwashing, avoiding close and intimate contact when possible, and wearing well-fitted face masks in public or crowded areas.



Oaminal advised residents experiencing symptoms of the disease to immediately proceed to the nearest health facility for evaluation.



“Even if the strain is not deadly, we cannot be complacent,” the mayor said. “Your cooperation will go a long way in protecting our community.”



The city government, in coordination with the DOH, continues to monitor the situation and has assured the public of transparency and timely updates.

According to the World Health Organization, mpox is a viral zoonotic disease caused by the monkeypox virus, which is transmitted to humans through close contact with an infected person or animal, or with contaminated materials.

It is characterized by symptoms such as fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes, and can lead to a range of medical complications.

It is transmitted through direct contact with rash, bodily fluids, respiratory droplets during prolonged face-to-face contact, or contaminated materials like bedding.



Prevention involves avoiding close contact with infected people or animals, maintaining good hygiene, and adhering to public health guidelines.



In April 2025, more than 50 cases were detected based on national reports but there were fewer cases reported in May 2025. (Violeta M. Gloria/MindaNews)