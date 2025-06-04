Security guard, wife and daughter killed in Sarangani highway collision

A security guard, his wife and their three-year-old daughter were killed after their car collided with a cargo truck in Malungon, Sarangani province on Wednesday.

Malungon Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office chief Arnel Pinque said the accident happened around 5 a.m. when the victims, aboard their Mitsubishi Mirage, rammed into a prime mover truck in Barangay Talus.

Pinque said the driver of the Mirage, identified as Abdulmajid Sarapudin, 35, lost control after its front tire slipped into damaged portion of the highway.

7 BIFF members surrender in Maguindanao

Seven members of the outlawed terror group Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters surrendered to the Army in Upi town, Maguindanao del Norte on Tuesday.

Lt. Col. Aero Gumabao, 57th Infantry Battalion commander, said those who surrendered were members of the BIFF faction led by Kagui Karialan, who is aligned with the militant Dawlah Islamiyah.

Gumbao said the rebels surrendered seven firearms, including two 60mm mortars, two M14 rifles, and a grenade launcher.

Smuggled cigarettes seized in Basilan

Police seized ₱941,500 worth of smuggled cigarettes which authorities found to have been abandoned in Maluso, Basilan on Monday.

Brig. Gen. Romeo Macapaz, director of the Police Regional Office – Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR), said they are investigating who owns the cigarettes left behind in Sitio Kapisanan, Taberlongan village in Maluso town.

Macapaz said police seized 51 master cases of the smuggled cigarettes.