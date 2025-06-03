Remote Bukidnon high school wins in national drum and lyre competition

Saint Peter National High School, a small public school from a remote, farming barangay in Malaybalay City, Bukidnon won the 2025 National Drum and Lyre Championship held in Bacoor, Cavite last month.

Domingo Hingpit, Barangay Saint Peter chairman, said the school won eight top awards, namely, best in majorette, marching, discipline, conductor, drumline, mallet music and visual, besting other schools in the country.

Hingpit said the school also won top honors in the choreography, uniform and color guard competition.

2 fire incidents in Cagayan de Oro destroy ₱4 million in properties

Two fire incidents occurring only hours apart destroyed properties worth P4 million and injured two persons in Cagayan de Oro last Monday.

Fire Senior Inspector Kyle Lauzon of the Cagayan de Oro Fire Department said the first fire incident was reported in Barangay Bugo and followed by a blaze in Barangay 24.

Lauzon said the fire in Barangay 24 was worse, destroying 76 houses.

4 die as boat capsizes in Zamboanga del Sur

Two women and two minors drowned after their boat capsized near the waters of Barangay Cabgan, Tambulig town in Zamboanga del Sur last Saturday.

Nilo Muñoz, Tambulig town disaster risk reduction and management officer, said that the boat with four adults and nine minors departed from Aurora town, also in Zamboanga Sur, for Tangub City where they would participated in the harvest of fish cages.

Muñoz said the boat had an engine trouble, forcing it to stop until strong waves capsized it.