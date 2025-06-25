4 drown as truck plunges into river in Zamboanga del Norte

Four persons drowned while 12 others were rescued when a truck fell from a spillway into a swollen river in Zamboanga del Norte last Monday.

The Dumingag Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction said 20 people who attended a fellowship in Calamba town, Misamis Occidental, boarded their rescue truck for Dumingag in Zamboanga del Sur. Reaching Barangay El Paraiso, La Libertad in Zamboanga del Norte, the truck’s right front wheel accidentally fell while the vehicle was traversing a spillway.

The report said the truck plunged into the swollen Dapitan River. Rescue efforts saved 12 of the passengers but four died, including a couple and their son.

PBBM inaugurates ₱261-M port facility in Marawi

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. inaugurated a ₱261.5-million port facility in Marawi City last Monday.

Sadiq Mohamad, director of Marawi City’s project management office, said the port facility is complete with a passenger terminal and a docking area for fishing boats.

Mohamad said the port facility is a key component of the Marawi Recovery, Rehabilitation and Peacebuilding program.

Bomb maker nabbed in Mamasapano

Army troops arrested a suspected bomb maker of the Dawlah Islamiya terror group who was able to evade capture after a firefight that left two of his companions dead in Mamasapano, Maguindanao del Sur last Sunday.

Brig. Gen. Jose Vladimir Cagara, commander of the Army’s 1st Brigade Combat Team, said the suspect identified as Kamsa Budjal, who was wounded during the firefight, was captured hours later in Barangay Alamda, Sultan Kudarat town in Maguindanao del Norte.

Army troops clashed with the band of Dawlah Islamiya in Libutan village in Mamasapano, killing two militants and capturing two more last Sunday.