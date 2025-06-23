ASF hits villages in Surigao del Norte town

Agriculture officials have started testing pig blood samples from eight barangays in Socorro town, Surigao del Norte after African swine fever infestation was detected in four of these villages.

Dr. Ashley Mae Nono, ASF coordinator of the Department of Agriculture Caraga regional office said they have completed the disposal of the infected hogs from the four villages and are trying to contain the infection.

Nono said they have set up checkpoints to ensure no live hogs or pork-based products can enter or leave the town of Socorro. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

Smuggled gasoline seized in Tawi-Tawi

Maritime police seized two motorboats laden with 16 drums or 3,400 liters of gasoline off the waters of Sitangkai , Tawi-Tawi last Friday.

The Maritime police station in Tawi-Tawi also reported they arrested three persons who manned the motorboats after they were not able to present pertinent papers for the fuel shipment.

Transporting undocumented petroleum products is a violation under Republic Act 10863 or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

2 suspected Dawlah Islamiyah members killed, 2 others wounded

Two alleged members of the Dawlah Islamiyah were killed while two of their companions were wounded during a military operation conducted by the 601st Infantry Brigade in Mamasapano, Maguindanao del Sur on Sunday.

Brigade commander BGen Edgar Catu said the group is linked to the killing of three goat dealers from Bulacan whose bodies were found in Barangay Nabundas, Shariff Saydona town in Maguindanao del Sur last May 30.

Catu said the two wounded militants were brought to a hospital for treatment. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)