Stalled PAL plane in Ozamiz cleared from runway

Local authorities have successfully towed a stalled Philippine Airlines plane that was blocking the airport runway in Ozamiz City.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said the plane, PAL Flight PR2889 with body number RPC-C8397, was towed away from the runway using a tow bar with a small back hoe excavator provided by the Ozamiz City local government last Monday.

The PAL plane from Manila, an Airbus A320, was stalled on the airport runway when it suddenly lost power that resulted into a system failure, causing the temporary closure of airport operations.

Army, Marines shift focus to coastal defense after Basilan declared ASG-free

After declaring Basilan free of the Abu Sayyaf Group, Army and Marine forces are shifting their attention to coastal defenses of the province.

Brig. Gen. Alvin Luzon, commander of the Army’s 101st Infantry Brigade, said the troops conducted combined operations with a small unit of US Marines in Barangay Baluno, Isabela City last Saturday.

Special Assistant to the President Antonio Lagdameo Jr. and Presidential Peace Adviser Secretary Carlito G. Galvez Jr. led the ceremonies on June 9 declaring Basilan as free of the Abu Sayyaf.

Top NPA leader arrested in Agusan del Sur

Army and police units on Friday arrested a top leader of the New People’s Army Southern Mindanao Regional Committee (SMRC) operating in Agusan del Sur.

Maj. Gen. Allan Hambala, commander of the Army’s 10th Infantry Division, identified the arrested NPA leader as Charise Bernadine Bañez, alias Nikki, alleged secretary of the SMRC.

Hambala said Bañez was arrested in Bunawan town, Agusan del Sur.