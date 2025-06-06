Bounty up for info on goat dealers’ killers

The local government of Calatagan in Batangas has offered P100,000 for any information that may lead to the arrest of people behind the killing of three goat transporters in Maguindanao del Sur.

The victims – Jhon Luis Olarte, 23; his cousin Gerry Ortega, 32, and their friend Ronald Alumno, 37 – were residents of Calatagan.

Their bodies were found with gunshot wounds in Barangay Nabundas, Shariff Saydona Mustapha town on May 30. Their hands were tied and they were blindfolded, police said. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

Two madaris in Marawi receive aid from BARMM

The Office of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Chief Minister has donated school equipment and office supplies to two madaris in Marawi City.

Each madrasah got sets of personal computers, a laptops, printers, projectors and sound systems, as well as office supplies.

The madaris included the Madrasat Disomangcop Al-Islamiyah in Barangay Tolali and Ma’ahad AlMuhsinien Al Islamie in West Marinaut. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

Escapee from Tagum caught in Siargao

Police arrested in Siargao on Thursday an escapee from the Davao Prison and Penal Farm.

Surigao del Norte police director Col. Warren Dablo said the fugitive was captured in Barangay Union, Dapa where he hid after escaping last June 3 from the Tagum General Hospital where he was confined for a medical condition.

Dablo said the escapee, whom he did not identify, was convicted of robbery with homicide by the Regional Trial Court of Tanjay City, Negros Oriental in 2012. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)