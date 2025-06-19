COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 19 June) – Agents from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in Cotabato City arrested a suspected bomb expert and extortionist with existing cases of murder and arson before noon Thursday.

NBI-BARMM presents suspect Lutri Aman Pangkailan (wearing orange shirt). Photo: Kutangbato News

The NBI-BARMM announced in a press briefing Thursday afternoon that the suspect, Lutri Aman Pangkailan, a resident of Buliok, Pikit, Cotabato, was apprehended in a joint operation with other security units around 11 a.m.

Pangkailan is believed to be a close associate of the slain Dawlah Islamiyah leader, Salahuddin Hassan.

Pangkailan is implicated in the 2021 Yellow Bus bombing in Tulunan, Cotabato, which resulted in the death of a fruit vendor. He is also linked to the arson of a Yellow Bus Liner in Mlang, Cotabato, an incident that killed two passengers. (Ferdinandh Cabrera / MindaNews)