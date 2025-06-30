DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 30 June) — Arjie Castillon, this year’s University Student Leadership Awardee at Mindanao State University – Iligan Institute of Technology (MSU-IIT), experienced a full-circle moment during the university’s 2025 commencement ceremony last Friday when he met veteran journalist Kara David whose documentary once gave him strength to persevere through academic struggles.

Castillon, who graduated magna cum laude with a degree in BS Biology (Microbiology), approached David over lunch before the graduation program and thanked her for Ambulansyang de Paa, a documentary by David that follows Mangyan communities in Mindoro carrying patients down mountains due to lack of access to healthcare.

The story, he said, reminded him that doctors are need especially in the communities of the poor.



Arjie Castillon, magna cum laude in BS Biology and this year’s University Student Leadership Awardee at the Mindanao State University – Iligan Institute of Technology (MSU-IIT) thanks journalist Kara David at the 2025 commencement exercises in Iligan City on Friday, 27 June 2025, where David was speaker. Castillon thanked David for a documentary that gave him strength to persevere. Photo courtesy of AD INFINITUM, official student publication of MSU-IIT College of Science and Mathematics



For Castillon, graduating was more than just an academic achievement. It was the culmination of a dream forged in hardship and guided by a desire to serve.

As a scholar of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), Castillon sees this pursuit of medicine as a way to give back.

The pandemic and his desire to combine science and public service led him to choose microbiology.

The young graduate plans to take the licensure exam for microbiologists before entering medical school. “I know in my capability and capacity na doon po ako mas makakatulong” (that I can help more in that field), he said, stressing his commitment to working with regional health units like the Department of Health in the future, he said in an interview with MindaNews.

In her speech, David reminded the graduates that compassion is a force that can change lives. “Kung gusto mong humaba ang buhay ng iyong tagumpay, matuto kang magbigay” (If you want your success to last, learn to give.)she said, drawing from stories of children she had met during her documentaries, child brides in Lanao, sea cucumber divers in Eastern Samar, and bamboo haulers in Zambales.

“Hindi mo kailangang maging milyonaryo para makatulong sa kapwa mo” (You need not be a millionaire to help other), David added. “Hindi mo kailangang maging pulitiko para makapaghatid ng pagbabago” (You need not be a politician to bring about change).

For Castillon, who once doubted his ability to finish college, those words now reflected his own journey. “Trust the process and trust yourself,” he said. “Don’t give up on your dreams.” (Zoe Hontiveros / MindaNews intern)