DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/June 19) — Fourteen of 97 candidates for local posts in the May 12 elections have not submitted their Statement of Campaign Expenditures (SOCE) to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) here, among them Mayor-Elect Rodrigo Roa Duterte, who won an eighth term as city mayor.

The Commission on Elections released a list of 83 candidates who have filed their SOCE. Deadline for filing was on June 11.

Of the 83, only two of five candidates for mayor have filed their SOCE: Rodolfo Atene Cubos (Ind) and Karlo Alexei Bendigo Nograles (Ind).

Long-time Davao City mayor and former President Duterte (Hugpong sa Tawong Lungsod), Jonathan Mendoza Julaine (Workers and Peasants Party) and Joselito Uy Tan (Ind) have not filed their SOCE.

Mayor-Elect Duterte, who is now in The Hague, the Netherlands to face charges of alleged crimes against humanity before the International Criminal Court (ICC) won an 8th term with 662,630 votes against 80,852 votes for former Civil Service Commission chair Karlo Nograles.

All candidates for Vice Mayor filed their SOCE: Bernard Echavez Al-Ag (Ind), Richard Antonio Alcebar (Ind), Sebastian Zimmerman Duterte (HTL), and Rhodora Soriano Barcena. Duterte was elected vice mayor, the second time after 2019-2022.

All five candidates for 1st district Representative submitted their SOCE: Paolo Zimmerman Duterte (HTL), and Independent candidates Janeht (sic; should have been Janeth) Jonasan Jabines, Rex Morales Labi (sic: should have been Labis), Maria Victoria Zafra Maglana, and Margarita Ignacia Bendigo Nograles. Duterte won a third term.

All three candidates for 2nd district representative have filed their SOCE: Augusto Javier Garcia Campos III (Partido Federal ng Pilipinas), Omar Vincent Duterte (HTL) and Melogen Montesclaros (Ind). Duterte won.

Two out of four 3rd district representatives, filed their SOCE: Wilberto Echavez Al-ag (Lakas-CMD) and Isidro Tom Ungab (HTL). Ungab won a third term.

Three other candidates have not filed their SOCE: Lito Dahines Monreal (Ind), Dindo Robert Go Plaza (Ind), and Ruy Elias C. Lopez (PFP).

Among the candidates for councilor in the first district, all 23 candidates filed their Soce: Nilo Jr. M. Abellera (PFP), Luna Marie Dominique S. Acosta-Manlitoc (Hugpong ng Pagbabago Party), Mary Jane C. Aguinaldo (Ind), Cherry Faye B. Al-ag (Ind), Pricilla Galope Albaracin (Lakas-CMD), Jessica M. Bonguyan (HTL), Thirstan Joshua B. Corsino (HTL), Archie Z. Cubos (Ind), Jasille B. Dulla (Ind), Rodrigo II S. Duterte (HTL), Francis L. Gonzales (Ind), Ragde Nino P. Ibuyan (HTL), Rogelio F. Jabines (Ind), Markoper P. Javier (Ind), Pamela A. Librado (HTL), Ricky E. Liparanon (Lakas-CMD), Kariz Ayah Cubos Martinez (Ind), Bonz Andre A. Militar (HTL), Temujin B. Ocampo (HLT), J. Melchor Quitain Jr B. (HTL), Alvin T. Roy (Ind), Antonette A. Sabes (Ind), and Gilbert Q. Villasis (Ind).



Duterte, Quitain, Acosta, Bonguyan, Militar, Ibuyan, Ocampo and Librado won.

Among the candidates for councilor in the first district, 23 of 25 candidates filed their SOCE: Ralph O. Abella (PDP-Laban), Mary Crystel I. Abrenica (Ind), Doce O. Apostol (PDP-Laban), Al Ryan S. Alejandre (HTL), Richlyn J. Baguilod-Justol (HTL), Louie John J. Bonguyan (HTL), Janel D. Banzon (PFP), Nilo C. Cabiles (PDP-Laban), Arnulfo Ricardo B. Cabling (PDP-Laban), Regidor F. Cortez (Ind), Keith Jon N. Corton (Ind), Danilo C. Dayanghirang (HTL), Jonard C. Dayap (HTL), Jimmy G. Dureza (PDP-Laban), Antonio A. Emberda (Ind), Maja Lakambini Enriquez (Ind), Rhia V. Felipas (Ind), Felochie A. Gencianos (Ind), Diosdado Angelo J. Mahipus (HTL), Paola Isabelle O. Salvador (PFP), Allan P. Simo-ag (PDP-Laban), Henry D. Respecia (Ind) and Erwin L. Uy (Ind).

Vicente G. Canonera (Ind) and Mark Peter M. Quilaneta (Lakas-CMD) are not on the list of those who filed their SOCE.

Mahipus, Abella, Bonguyan, Justol, Alejandre, Dayanghirang, Cabling and Apostol won.

Among the candidates for councilor in the first district, 21 of 27 candidates filed their SOCE: Bai Hundra Cassandra Dominique Advincula (HTL), Ritchelle Joy Al-ag (Lakas-CMD), Jose Marie Bernardo Baluran (HTL), Ramon Bargamento (PDP-Laban), Ramil Fernando Soriano Brucal (Ind), Michael Jhon Razonable Cabalhin (Ind), Ricky Castillote (Ind), Carmelo Clarion (PDP-Laban), Myrna Gerolin Dalodo-Ortiz (HTL), Efren Vistal Echalico (Ind), Larry Trae Franco (PFP), Junrich Sumile Malolot (Ind), Rodolfo Makaraig Mande (PDP-Laban), Luis Narisma (Ind), Judah Amil Pantig (Ind); Antoinette G. Principe (HTL), Rowena Soriano-Donato (Ind), Alberto Tom Ungab (HTL), Lorenzo Benjamin Dilig Villafuerte (PDP-Laban), Trisha Ann Jasmin Villafuerte (HTL) and Rachel Paradela Zobrado (HTL).

Efren V. Desierto (Ind), Daniel C. Guillen (Ind), Manuel C. Mendoza (Ind), Carmela A. Merquita (Ind), Leonor Digna B. Naraval (Ind) and Exequiel M. Placio (Ind) are not on the list of those who filed their SOCE.

Ungab, Lorenzo Villafuerte, Advincula, Principe, Zozobrado, Trisha Villafuerte, Baluran and Dalodo-Ortiz won.

Under Section 14 of Republic Act No. 7166 (An Act Providing for Synchronized National and Local Elections), every candidate and treasurer of a political party must file a Statement of Contributions and Expenditures (SOCE) within 30 days after the election.

Comelec Resolution No. 9991 reiterates that non-filing of SOCE results in not being allowed to take office unless rectified within the allowable period for first-time offenders. Habitual non-filers may face permanent disqualification.

As of June 22, Mayor-Elect Duterte has not taken his oath of office.

The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), in a position paper dated June 3 and signed by lawyer Romeo Benitez, Undersecretary for external, legal, and legislative affairs and lawyer Romeo Benitez said that if a person is unable to take his oath within six months from proclamation, Section 11 of Batas Pambansa Blg. 881 provides that the office will be deemed vacant unless he can show that his failure was due to a cause beyond his control.

“The provision states that the office of any elected official who fails to take his oath within six months from his proclamation will be considered vacant, unless the official is able to show that the cause of his failure is beyond his control,” the DILG said.

It added that the vice mayor-elect will permanently assume the mayoralty, in accordance with Section 44 of the Local Government Unit (LGU) Code of 1991, or the act of succession among local government officials such as governor, vice-governor, mayor, or vice-mayor. (Ian Carl Espinosa/MindaNews)