DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 18 June) — Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte has acknowledged that he and his sister, Vice President Sara Duterte, are taking separate directions politically, following her remarks that she has no immediate plans to join Partido Demokratiko Pilipino–Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban), the party now under his leadership.

Mayor Sebastian Duterte. MindaNews file photo by MANMAN DEJETO



In a press conference aired over GMA’s One Mindanao on Tuesday, the younger Duterte was asked whether he planned to invite the vice president to join PDP-Laban.

“I do not know. We are very different. Lahi among pagkaigsuon ug lahi among politika. We have our own directions and platforms when it comes to politics,” he said.

The mayor’s response came after Sara told reporters on June 16 that she remains undecided about entering her father and brother’s party. Citing her fallout with political allies and her resignation from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Cabinet in 2024, she said she preferred political independence.

“Parang ayaw ko nang kausap ‘yung mga politiko. Lalong-lalo na kapag magkakasama kami sa isang grupo,” she said in a press briefing in Davao City. “I’m single and ready to mingle in terms of politics.”

She remains affiliated with Lakas–Christian Muslim Democrats (Lakas-CMD).

As acting PDP-Laban president, Mayor Duterte further said he wants to broaden the party’s reach and make membership more inclusive.

“Bisan janitor ka, pwede ka mo-apil ng PDP. Bisan pag basurero ka o pag bilyonaryo ka,” he said. (“Whether you’re a janitor, garbage collector, or billionaire, you can join PDP.”)

He clarified that party recruitment plans are still in the early stages. “Wala pa ko kabalo kay sayo pa kaayo,” he added. (“I don’t know yet because it’s still too early.”)

Senator Robin Padilla’s leave from party leadership was announced in a PDP-Laban press statement on Monday. The senator cited exhaustion from the May 2025 midterm campaign and a desire to refocus on his legislative responsibilities as the 20th Congress opens.

“Layunin ko pong ituon ang aking atensyon sa aking tungkulin bilang senador, lalo na sa paghahanda sa pagbubukas ng 20th Congress,” Padilla said in a letter to party vice chairman Alfonso Cusi.

The party emphasized that Padilla remains loyal to PDP-Laban and to its chairman, former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Despite stepping down from the party’s presidency, Padilla remains politically active, especially in the ongoing impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte.

On June 9, he filed a resolution seeking to dismiss the impeachment case, and on June 10, he was among the 18 senators who voted to remand the Articles of Impeachment back to the House of Representatives.

Padilla has yet to announce any plans regarding a return to party leadership. (Alyssa Ilaguison / MindaNews)