COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 19 June) — Marines shot and killed a gunman and wounded his buddy as they escaped after shooting two barangay tanods in Cotabato City Wednesday evening, reports said.

Policemen conducting investigation after a gunman was killed by Marines in a shootout in Cotabato City Wednesday evening (18 June 2025). Police photo

Police investigation revealed that the riding-in-tandem suspects had just shot two village guards and were attempting to escape from Barangay Poblacion 4 around 8 p.m. when they encountered responding Marines from the Marine Landing Team 5 conducting patrol security.

The two men on the motorcycle were reportedly speeding on city streets, prompting the Marines to attempt to stop them.

The suspects did not stop and one of them instead drew a firearm and opened fire, leading to a shootout, according to a report from the 1st Marine Brigade.

Capt. Harmin Sinsuat, of City Police Station 1, said in a report that the injured suspect was identified as Homidie Salipudin, a resident of Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur. His slain comrade has not yet been identified.

According to Ragina Ayunan, barangay chairperson of Poblacion 4, the two village guards, identified as Abdulhaq Umal and Niño Galimba, were on duty when they were shot by the suspects for unknown reasons.

Ayunan added that the victims, along with other barangay officials, had reportedly been receiving death threats.

Meanwhile, the PNP is still working to identify the deceased suspect and determine the motive behind the shooting of the village guards. (Ferdinandh Cabrera / MindaNews)