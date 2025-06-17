COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 17 June) — Interim Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao has dared Education Minister Mohagher Iqbal to name those who the latter alleged are behind the move to postpone the first parliamentary elections in the BARMM.

BARMM Interim Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua. MindaNews photo editor by MANMAN DEJETO

“Can you please name the people, as you claim, who are pushing for the election not to proceed?” Macacua urged Iqbal.

Macacua’s remarks came after a press conference held by Mohagher Iqbal alongside Senator Imee Marcos at the Senate last week wherein the former urged both chambers of Congress not to entertain any move to postpone the elections.

“We call on the Philippine government, both houses of Congress, the Commission on Elections and all concerned stakeholders to respect and follow the schedule and timeline set by law for the upcoming first parliamentary election on October 13, 2025. We strongly appeal to our national leaders to refrain from entertaining any proposal that will again postpone this historic election to choose the regular members of the Bangsamoro Parliament,” said Iqbal, who is also the vice president of the United Bangsamoro Justice Party.

Iqbal has not identified those who are behind the move to postpone the parliamentery polls.

“My position is that the election should continue. And in fact, I’ve already issued my official statement towards that end,” Macacua asserted.

The exclusion of Sulu, which was supposed to have seven district seats, from the BARMM after the September 2024 Supreme Court ruling has been the stumbling block in the conduct of the first parliamentary elections to complete the 80-seat composition of the Bangsamoro Parliament.

This decision stemmed from the 2019 plebiscite where a majority of Sulu’s residents voted against ratifying the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL), which established the BARMM.

With Sulu’s exclusion, the seven seats became vacant. This creates a legal and electoral problem because the BOL explicitly states the Parliament must have 80 members.

Senate President Chiz Escudero has agreed to push through with the first parliamentary election in the BARMM this coming Oct. 13.

“This is a gift for our Muslim brothers and sisters,” the senator said in a statement. (Ferdinandh Cabrera / MindaNews)