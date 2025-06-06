An aerial view of a pygmy peat swamp forest at the peat dome of Caimpugan Peatland in San Francisco, Agusan del Sur. Photo from Agusan Marsh Wildlife Sanctuary Protected Area Management Office Facebook page

SAN FRANCISCO, Agusan del Sur (MindaNews / 06 June) – Heightened conservation efforts are needed to address threats posed by human activities to the Caimpugan Peatland, a vital carbon sink within the Agusan Marsh in northeastern Mindanao.

Harold Jay Sumilhig, conservation biologist at the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office of Agusan del Sur and Protected Area Management Office of the Agusan Marsh Wildlife Sanctuary, raised this concern in his presentation at the Environmental Summit held on Thursday at the municipal grounds.

The summit, which is part of the annual Magdiwata Festival, highlighted the importance of the Mt. Magdiwata Watershed as the primary source of potable water for local communities and its role as a natural barrier during storms and typhoons.

Sumilhig, however, said that disturbances such as drainage, land conversion, and fires could lead to the release of carbon stored in the peatlands, contributing to global warming.

He said the Caimpugan Peatland is facing several threats, including logging, agricultural expansion, and unsustainable land use practices, which affect not only the environment but also local communities that rely on the land for their livelihoods.

In 2019, a huge fire broke out on the dry portions of the Agusan Marsh Wildlife Sanctuary. It lasted for several weeks and burned around 240 acres of peatland and swamp forests.

The incident exposed the vulnerability of the marsh’s peatlands to fire, especially during dry periods, and underscored the challenges in conserving these vital ecosystems. The National Geographic website reported the details of the fire, which emphasized the need for heightened conservation efforts.

The Caimpugan Peatland, which spans over 5,000 hectares, is estimated to store 22.9 million metric tons of carbon, making it one of the Philippines’ largest carbon reservoirs.

With a peat depth of 15 meters, the peatland is believed to be around 15,000 years old, originating from woody and herbaceous plants that once vegetated the swamp forest area.

Sumilhig said the area harbors tall-pole forests, intermediate forests, and the unique bonsai (pygmy) forest, which was a popular tourist destination until its closure for preservation purposes to prevent human disturbance.

He said the Agusan Marsh Wildlife Sanctuary spans 19,196.56 hectares and contains 37 peatlands, with 11 confirmed and 26 still considered probable.

Peatlands like Caimpugan are recognized as some of the planet’s most effective natural carbon sinks, absorbing and storing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, mitigating the effects of climate change.

Local authorities and conservationists are working together to prevent further degradation of the peatland.

Sumilhig said there is a need to promote sustainable farming practices and awareness on the importance of preserving peatlands as a climate change mitigation measure. (Chris V. Panganiban/MindaNews)