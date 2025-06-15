DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 15 June) – Ten stories of persons deprived of liberty (PDL) at the male dormitory of the Iligan City Jail, written by jail personnel, and published by the jail warden, are featured in “Beyond Tattoos and Mistakes and Other Stories,” an anthology that offers readers a “rare glimpse into the challenges, regrets, and aspirations of individuals seeking redemption.”

The 54-page book has been published in celebration of Community Relations Services Month, to underscore the facility’s commitment to changing lives and building a safer nation. “Through storytelling and art, this project offers a window into the humanity that persists beyond detention walls,” a press release from the Iligan City Jail-Male Dormitory, said.

“These stories reflect the complex journeys of individuals trying to change their lives,” Jail Chief Inspector Carmelo A. Corsame, city jail warden and publisher of the anthology,

The book, it said, “challenges societal perceptions and highlights the resilience found behind bars.”

JO1 Trisha Carmie Abrogar, the project coordinator, said the anthology is “a witness to the power of rehabilitation and the importance of seeing individuals beyond their past mistakes.”

The book hopes to open conversations about “second chances and the role of literature in reformation.”

One of the stories, “Beyond Tattoos and Mistakes” tells of a PDL’s transformation through music, while The Choreography of Redemption showcases how dance became a path to healing within the facility.

The stories are accompanied by artworks done by PDL Ariel Doctora Pepito, offering a visual representation of the emotions captured in the anthology. For inquiries, please contact Iligan City Jail-Male Dormitory. (MindaNews)