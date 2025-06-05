ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 5 June) — The local government here, in in collaboration with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources – Environmental Management Bureau Region 10 (DENR-EMB 10), launched on Wednesday an air quality monitoring system.

Mayor Frederick Siao checking out the Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System (CAAQMS). Photo from the Mayor’s Facebook page

“This project is not just about introducing advanced technology. It’s about ensuring that Iligan is clean, safe, and inclusive as it continues to grow,” Mayor Frederick Siao said in a statement.

The Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System (CAAQMS) installed at the city’s Wet Park in Barangay Bagong Silang, the mayor said, is capable of measuring microscopic pollutants floating in the air, such as those with diameter of 10 microns or less (PM10), and even finer particulate matter with diameter of 2.5 micros or less (PM2.5).

It will also gather meteorological data, including temperature, humidity, wind direction and speed, rainfall, barometric pressure, and solar radiation, Siao added.

“It provides real-time, regularly updated air quality information accessible via mobile devices, allowing both policymakers and the public to monitor pollution levels — anytime, anywhere,” he added.

Engr. William P. Cuñado, EMB director, said that the CAAQMS is part of the initiatives critical to strengthening air quality monitoring nationwide.

“Our goal is to enhance the EMB’s technical capacity to monitor ambient air quality and ensure compliance with the Clean Air Act. The data will also guide the classification of airsheds as either attainment or non-attainment areas,” Cuñado explained.

He added that to complement the CAAQMS, industries are being linked to the DENR’s Continuous Emission Monitoring System (CEMS) to determine concentrations or emission rates of gases and particulates for regulatory compliance and environmental assessment.

Cuñado said that the integration of both ambient air monitoring and emission source data allows authorities to identify pollution sources, monitor community exposure, and track long-term trends in air quality. This, he added, supports not only climate change monitoring and research, but also ensures that public health interventions are timely and based on solid evidence.

“As Iligan continues to develop, we must ensure that the air remains safe to breathe—not only for this generation, but for those to come,” said Engr. Reynaldo Digamo, regional director of EMB-10. (Violeta M. Gloria / MindaNews)