CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews / 18 June) — Former Gingoog City Mayor Stella Marie de Lara Guingona died at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Taguig, Metro Manila on Monday, her friends and fellow government officials confirmed. She was 61 years old.

Former Mayor Stella Marie de Lara Guingona. Photo from the mayor’s Facebook page

According to her Facebook page, Guingona, daughter of former Vice President Teofisto “Tito” Guingona Jr., was brought to the hospital Sunday night. She had battled colon cancer where doctors diagnosed her at stage 4 last March 3.

Guingona served as mayor of Gingoog, a component city of Misamis Oriental, from 2013 to 2019. She is survived by her father, mother (former Gingoog Mayor Ruth Guingona), and her brother (former Senator Teofisto “TG” Guingona III).

[An earlier version of this story mistakenly mentioned Guingona’s father Tito as the “late Senator Teofisto Guingona”; this version also updates Mayor Guingona’s term to the correct 2013 to 2019. Our most sincere apologies. -Ed]

Gingoog City Mayor Erick Cañosa ordered all city government buildings, including schools, to fly the Philippine flag at half-mast as a sign of mourning for her passing.

Other Misamis Oriental leaders also expressed their sadness on the death of the former mayor.

Rep. Yevgeny Emano (2nd District, Misamis Oriental) said their political party, Padayon Pilipino, and himself extended their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of Guingona.

“It cannot be denied that great contributions were made by the late mayor to Gingoog City. Her legacy will always remain in our hearts,” Misamis Oriental governor-elect Juliet Uy said.

Uy said Guingona was a cherished friend and colleague whose death was a great loss to the province of Misamis Oriental. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)