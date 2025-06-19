SAN FRANCISCO, Agusan del Sur (MindaNews / 19 June) — The Provincial Health Office of Agusan del Sur (PHO-ADS) has reported the first confirmed case of mpox (formerly monkeypox) in the province, marking the first case in the entire Caraga Region.

In a public health advisory released Wednesday afternoon, Dr. Jacqueline Frances Momville, the provincial health officer, revealed that the patient had recently traveled to Davao City. Upon return, the individual developed a pimple-like rash on his face, prompting a visit to a physician.

The patient was immediately isolated in a local hospital for close monitoring and symptomatic treatment. Confirmation of the disease was made through specimen analysis by the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM).

The patient’s close contacts have been placed under quarantine and are being closely observed. Dr. Momville assured the public that, as of the latest advisory, none of the close contacts have shown any signs or symptoms of the virus.

This case is also considered the first confirmed case of mpox in the Caraga region, as confirmed by the Department of Health’s regional office (DOH-13).

“We are in close coordination with the Agusan del Sur province regarding the case,” DOH-13 said in a text message to the media Wednesday afternoon.

The DOH-13 also urged the public to remain vigilant by avoiding close contact with symptomatic individuals, practicing proper respiratory etiquette, washing hands regularly, and disinfecting commonly touched surfaces to prevent the spread of the virus. (Chris V. Panganiban / MindaNews)