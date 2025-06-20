Agusan del Sur Gov. Santiago Cane Jr. delivers his State of the Province Address at the Datu Lipus Makapandong DO Plaza Sports Complex in Prosperidad town. Photo courtesy of Real Joy Sombrio/Provincial Public Information Office

PROSPERIDAD, Agusan del Sur (MindaNews / 20 June) – Government-led initiatives in agriculture, community development and infrastructure have empowered farmers and strengthened the local economy, leading to a decrease in poverty rate in Agusan del Sur, Governor Santiago Cane Jr. said in his State of the Province Address on Friday, June 20.

Cane cited a report from the Philippine Statistics Authority, which stated that the poverty rate in the province dropped from 33.4% in 2021 to 23.4% in 2023, surpassing the 2025 target of 27.4% ahead of schedule.

Cane mentioned the opening of the Biogeochemistry Research Laboratory on June 24. This facility will allow farmers to test their soil and make informed decisions on fertilizers to improve crop management and reduce costs.

The Soil Test-Based Fertilization program, already active in Rosario and Loreto towns, helps farmers use the right fertilizers, improving productivity and lowering costs. “It’s a practical approach that’s showing results,” he said.

The Upland Sustainable Agri-Forestry Development (USAD) Program has supported 6,400 farmers across 150 barangays. Cane said a survey showed that 73% of farmers involved reported higher incomes, and many can support their children’s education from elementary to college.

The governor said that alongside agricultural programs, infrastructure projects to improve rural living conditions are underway. These include the concreting of 14 kilometers of provincial roads and the installation of Level II water systems in 33 barangays.

He also announced a ₱15-million investment for the USAD program in 2025.

The Sustainable Lowland Agriculture Development Program has equipped 123 farmers’ associations, benefiting over 6,300 farmers.

The Wetland Conservation Program, including floating gardens in Talacogon town, promotes food security in wetland communities.

Cane also highlighted the launch of a P229,000 citronella distillation facility in Barangay Das-agan, San Francisco town to help farmers produce citronella oil efficiently and boost income.

“It’s about empowering farmers and strengthening our economy,” he said. “We’ve made strides, but we can achieve more by working together.”

“We will keep investing in agriculture, infrastructure, and innovation to ensure a better future for all,” he said. (Chris V. Panganiban/MindaNews)