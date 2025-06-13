DAVAO CITY (MindaNews /13 June) – If the International Criminal Court (ICC) grants his “urgent request for interim release,” former President and Davao City Mayor-elect Rodrigo Roa Duterte will be staying in a country that has expressed willingness to receive him, but while he is there, “he will refrain from public engagement, office, or communications with persons outside his family” and “abstain from use of the internet or any electronic devices, such as a mobile phone.”

“Given these restrictions and considering that he will be residing well outside the geographic scope of the alleged crimes, the likelihood of Mr Duterte posing a risk under Article 58(1)(b)(iii) is non-existent,” the request filed by Duterte’s defense counsel, Nicholas Kaufman, said.

The 80-year old Duterte has asked the ICC to grant his “urgent request for interim release” to a country that will accept him for the duration of his release. The name of the receiving country has been redacted in the document published on the ICC website.

Former President Rodrigo Duterte, long-time mayor of Davao City, makes his first appearance before the International Criminal Court via video link from his detention center in The Hague, the Netherlands, on Friday, 14 March 2025. Photo courtesy of the INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT

The 16-page public redacted version of the “urgent request,” dated June 12 and signed by Duterte’s lawyer, Nicholas Kaufman, urged the ICC Pre-Trial Chamber to “order Mr Duterte’s immediate release into (receiving state) under any conditions as deemed appropriate.”

Kaufman argued that Duterte will “not abscond;” will “not imperil proceedings if released;” will “not continue to commit crimes” and “humanitarian factors militate in favor of interim release.”

The request claims that the Prosecution panel “has confirmed its non-opposition to interim release” to the receiving country.

The “urgent request” was filed on June 12, the Philippines’ Independence Day, one month after the May 12 polls and exactly three months to the day Duterte was taken into custody by the ICC in The Hague, the Netherlands, to face charges filed against him for alleged crimes against humanity.

The request was also made 18 days before June 30, when Duterte, who was elected for an 8th term as mayor of Davao City, is supposed to assume his post. Duterte has been proclaimed winner of the May 12 polls but has yet to take his oath of office, a prerequisite to assuming the post he won.

The Defense repeatedly said in its “urgent request” that Duterte is not a flight risk, that he is no longer the President of the Philippines “and does not command the same influence or power he is said to have abused during the period of the alleged crimes.”

It said Duterte no longer holds the “type of office that the Prosecution argues allowed him to order and to implement the policies that form the basis for the ICC arrest warrant” and that “any risk is totally neutralized by virtue of Mr Duterte’s affirmation, in the annexed terms and conditions, that he will refrain from public engagement, office, or communications with persons outside his family.

He has also agreed to abstain from use of the internet or any electronic devices, such as a mobile phone.”

The Annexes on the terms and conditions have not been made public but the request mentions some of these, including refraining from “public engagement, office,” among others.

“In any event, not only have the alleged crimes not continued despite his election victory on 13 May 2025, Mr Duterte does not seek interim release to (redacted) or to (redacted),” adding that on the contrary, “his request for release into (receiving state) and his complete abstinence from any media statements since his arrest evinces his intention to divorce himself from politics and governance,” it said.

Duterte was elected to an 8th term as Mayor of Davao City on May 12. He was not able to campaign because he was already detained in The Hague before the campaign period for local officials started. He won by a landslide with 662,630 votes against 80,852 votes for former Civil Service Commission chair Karlo Nograles. He was proclaimed winner, in absentia, by the Commission on Elections here on May 13.

Dabawenyos converge on C.M. Recto and Roxas Streets to show their support to their former mayor, ex-President Rodrigo Duterte on 28 March 2025, Duterte’s 80th birthday and Day 1 of the election campaign for local government candidates. Duterte ran for an 8th term as mayor of Davao City. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

In a statement on May 27, Local Governments Secretary Jonvic Remulla said the Department of Interior and Local Government will formally seek the approval of the ICC to allow Duterte to take his oath of office as elected Mayor of Davao City, in The Hague.

“Ang gagawin ko na lang ay magpapaalam ako sa ICC kung puwedeng pumunta ang consul natin para makapag-oath siya kasi kailangang mag-oath siya to assume office,” (What I will do is to ask ICC if our consul can go (to Duterte) so he can take his oath because he needs to take oath to assume office), Remulla said.

He added that should Duterte take his oath of office, “his continued detention would render him both physically and legally incapable of performing the functions of a local chief executive.” The Vice Mayor, he said, will automatically assume the duties of Mayor, while the highest-ranking member of the Sangguniang Panlungsod will serve as Acting Vice Mayor, pursuant to Section 46 of the Local Government Code.

The elected Vice Mayor is Duterte’s youngest son, Sebastian, the outgoing Mayor, while the number one councilor is Duterte’s grandson, Rodrigo II. Rodrigo II is the son of Duterte’s eldest son, Paolo, who was elected to a third term as 1st district Representative. Paolo’s eldest son, Omar, was elected 2nd district representative. Five Dutertes were elected in May but two other Dutertes are still in public office: Vice President Sara and Paolo’s wife January, barangay chair of Catalunan Grande, chair of the Association of Barangay Captains who sits as Councilor until her term ends in December.

Remulla said that if the elected official fails to take his oath of office within six months from proclamation and the delay cannot be justified as being beyond his control, the mayoralty seat will be deemed permanently vacant. The DILG statement said “this will result in the Vice Mayor assuming the position of Mayor, and the highest-ranking councilor becoming Vice Mayor, in accordance with Section 44 of the Local Government Code and Section 11 of Batas Pambansa Blg. 881 or the Omnibus Election Code.”

On June 3, the DILG posted on its website a three-page position paper reiterating Remulla’s May 27 statement.

There has been no update on Remulla’s May 27 announcement that his office would ask ICC’s approval for a Filipino consul to administer Duterte’s oath-taking.

The ICC published on its website on June 12 a redacted version of Duterte’s “urgent request” which indicated that there had been “Inter partes discussions on interim release commenced between Counsel and the Chief Prosecutor himself, Karim Khan, immediately after the initial appearance” of Duterte on March 14, 2025. Khan has been on leave since mid-May.

It noted that on June 9, 2025, representatives of the state party that will accept Duterte, “communicated its principled agreement to receive Mr Duterte

onto its territory for the term of his interim release and to host him for that term” and “if invited by the Pre-Trial Chamber to make its observations, it would do so promptly.”

Kaufman argued that Duterte “is not a flight risk, and custody is not necessary to ensure his appearance before the Court,” adding he “would not embarrass his hosts, and the hospitality afforded him, by violating the terms of his release.” (Carolyn O. Arguillas / MindaNews)