DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/June 8) — Middleweight boxing prospect Weljon “Triggerman” Mindoro of Dumingag, Zamboanga del Sur, thrashed Mexican opponent Omar Munguia with a sharp right uppercut to secure victory in the eight‑round middleweight bout held in San Antonio, Texas, USA, Sunday morning Philippine time.

Mindoro, who now trains at Quibors Boxing Gym in Bacoor, Cavite, remains undefeated with a record of 14–0–1, with all 14 wins by way of knockout.

Early in the first round, at the 1:48 mark, Mindoro unleashed an overhand left that pinned Munguia in the corner. He followed with a brutal body assault before launching the finishing right uppercut, sending Munguia to his knees.

Out of breath, Munguia attempted to rise, but the referee halted the count with 1:38 remaining in the opening round, seeing him out of condition.

Mindoro’s previous fight was on December 6, 2024, in Dubai, where he faced Australian Joel Camilleri for the inaugural IBA Asian middleweight title.

Though the December bout was a supposed exhibition fight, Mindoro established his dominance early, flooring Camilleri with a powerful uppercut and following up with a flawless left‑right‑uppercut combination.

Camilleri’s corner halted the fight, giving Mindoro a fourth‑round technical knockout and his 13th straight KO—or TKO—victory.

That victory saw Manny Pacquiao himself present Mindoro with the International Boxing Association Asian title belt. (ian Carl Espinosa/MindaNews)