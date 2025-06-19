DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 19 June) — Officials of Barangay Mintal here issued a warning to its residents after reports of scam calls and texts using the barangay’s name to scare individuals into settling fake court cases surfaced.

Mintal Barangay Capt. Rey Amador Bargamento talks to his constituents. Photo from the Brgy Mintal Facebook page

On its official Facebook page, Barangay Mintal warned residents against calls and texts claiming to be from barangay staff or court officials, threatening recipients with a supposed pending case that needs to be settled immediately.

Rey Amador Bargamento, Mintal barangay captain, said that while these scams are not new, this is the first time that residents are the direct targets and not the barangay office.

“We don’t really make a big deal out of it except for today,” Bargamento said in an interview at the Mintal barangay hall.

He said that just that morning, two men, who were about to withdraw money for the supposed settlement after receiving one of these fake calls, rushed into the barangay hall.

Bargamento explained that courts send official communications only through registered mail. Local governments may also send notices by mail, but they always include hard copies.

When asked how scammers collected the residents’ contact numbers, Bargamento suspected they may have gathered them from attendance sheets used during barangay meetings or forums.

This is not the only scam that has plagued the barangay. Bargamento shared that a resident once asked to borrow money after receiving a text claiming he won ₱10,000 but would only receive it once he paid ₱2,000.

“If it’s too good to be true, it must not be,” said Bargamento. (Zoe Hontiveros / MindaNews intern)