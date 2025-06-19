DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/June 19) — An official of the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) said they have “no choice” but to maximize the long-used landfill in New Carmen, Barangay Tugbok while waiting for other designated landfills.

Collecting garbage in Davao City. Mindanews file photo

The landfill was projected to be at full capacity by 2023 but Lakandiwa Orcullo, head of CENRO’s Environmental Waste Management Division, said due to the lack of immediate alternatives, the existing landfill must continue to operate at “full capacity.”

“We don’t have a choice right now. We have to maximize the existing landfill,” Orcullo told reporters at the sidelines of iSpeak media forum at City Hall Thursday morning.

The city government has set aside ₱340 million for the Phase 1 or the expansion of the landfill, which will be just beside the existing landfill, with an additional ₱219 million for the Phase 2 of the project, funded from 2023 city budget.

Orcullo said that a planned nine-hectare land which will house storage for hazardous and infectious wastes, among other ordinary wastes, is currently at 55-percent completion in terms of readiness to accommodate garbage.

“As far as I know, [the phase 1 includes] the excavation [of land], the landfill itself, the plastic liners… while phase 2 includes road networks and perimeter fences,” Orcullo said.

According to previous reports from the City Information Office, the city produces between 700 and 800 tons of garbage daily. This volume can rise to as much as 1,000 tons per day during major city events like Araw ng Dabaw and Kadayawan sa Dabaw.

Orcullo told reporters the daily average in 2025 is 753 tons of trash per day, compared to 400 tons in 2010.

However, he assured that plans are underway for the closure of the existing landfill once the new one is operational.

Orcullo added that the Roxas Night Market has high waste collection due to vendors occupying the roads and more foot traffic.

He said “enforcement” is being done to reduce waste but did not provide specifics.

Davao City enforces City Ordinance No. 0371-10, known as the Davao City Ecological Solid Waste Management Ordinance of 2009, which requires all waste generators, households and business establishments to segregate solid waste on their own.

A national law, Republic Act 9003 (“Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000), meanwhile, stipulates that each barangay or cluster of barangays will be required to establish a material recovery facility (MRF) to serve as a designated drop-off point for waste sorting, recycling, and composting at the household level.

However, Orcullo said only 53 out of 182 barangays have MRFs.

He said barangays are supposed to handle biodegradable and recyclable waste, leaving only residual and special waste for landfills.

However, most barangays lack composting facilities, making it difficult for residents to practice proper segregation.

This would result in compostable food waste still ending up in landfills, which can worsen the city pollution.

Orcullo said that without the MRFs, coupled with the absence of separate vehicles to do segregated collection, segregation won’t happen.

“That’s why it’s a challenge for the city,” he added. (Ian Carl Espinosa / MindaNews)