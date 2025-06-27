Agusan del Sur officials lead on Tuesday (24 June 2025) the unveiling of the huge marker of the soils laboratory, officially called the Provincial Research Development Innovation Office (PRDIO) Research Laboratory, situated within the provincial capitol complex. Photo courtesy of Clemente Aroy Jr. of the Provincial Public Information Office – Agusan del Sur

PROSPERIDAD, Agusan del Sur (MindaNews / 27 June) — Gov. Santiago B. Cane Jr. clarified that the cost of the state-of-the-art soils laboratory in the province is P400 million, not P550 million as previously reported.

Commenting on a report published by MindaNews on June 24, Cane said the P550M estimate was based on initial projections, but the actual cost for the building, laboratory equipment, and fixtures was a little over P400M.

The laboratory, located near the Provincial Agriculture Office within the Capitol complex, aims to enhance agricultural research.

Australian Ambassador to the Philippines Hae Kyung Yu said the lab aligns with national and Australian standards, with plans for international accreditation.

The Australian Center for International Agricultural Research is also collaborating to provide inputs on best practices and training for the lab’s scientists.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. officiated the groundbreaking ceremony for the facility on February 16 last year.

It is designed to analyze a wide range of samples, including soil, water, plants, and fertilizers, processing 50-100 samples daily. It spans 1,687 square meters and can provide results in just two to three days.

The lab is expected to benefit local farmers, particularly those involved in the Upland Sustainable Agroforestry Development program.

Its goal is to provide accurate, science-based soil information to help farmers select the right crops and fertilizers.

Rep. Adolph Edward Plaza, a key advocate for the lab, explained that this data-driven approach could increase crop yields by up to 50% and reduce fertilizer costs by 25%.

The lab’s capacity for comprehensive soil testing and targeted fertilization will help farmers improve productivity and adapt to climate change, paving the way for more resilient agricultural practices across the country. (Chris V. Panganiban/MindaNews)