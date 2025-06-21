BUTUAN CITY (MindaNews / 21 June) — Seventeen higher education institutions from Mindanao, led by the Caraga State University (CSU) in Butuan City, have secured spots in the London-based Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2025, an international evaluation of universities based on their commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The list, released on Wednesday, June 18, highlights universities worldwide for their impact on sustainable development across key areas such as research, stewardship, outreach, and teaching.

Leading the Mindanao HEIs is Caraga State University (CSU) in Butuan City, which placed in the 601–800 global ranking bracket. CSU also ranked third in the Philippines, first in Mindanao, and is the only university from the Caraga region to be included in this year’s list.

Caraga State University in Butuan City tops 17 Mindanao schools in the London-based Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2025, an international evaluation of universities based on their commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Photo courtesy of CSU website

Following CSU are Bukidnon State University in Malaybalay City and Mindanao State University – Iligan Institute of Technology (MSU-IIT) in Iligan City, both under the 801–1000 global ranking bracket, placing them fourth nationally.

In the 1001–1500 bracket, Cagayan de Oro–based institutions City College of Cagayan de Oro and the University of Science and Technology of Southern Philippines (USTP) were both listed, placing fifth in the Philippines.

Eleven other Mindanao-based institutions were listed under the 1501+ bracket: Ateneo de Davao University in Davao City, Capitol University in Cagayan de Oro City, Central Mindanao Colleges in Kidapawan City; Central Mindanao University in Maramag, Bukidnon; Mapúa Malayan Colleges Mindanao in Davao City, Green Valley College Foundation Inc. in Koronadal City; Mindanao State University – Tawi-Tawi College of Technology and Oceanography in Bongao, Tawi-Tawi; Notre Dame of Dadiangas University in General Santos City, University of Mindanao in Davao City, University of Southeastern Philippines in Davao City; University of Southern Mindanao in Kabacan, North Cotabato and University of the Immaculate Conception in Davao City.

They join a total of 113 Philippine universities featured in this year’s rankings, led by Ateneo de Manila University, which topped the national list.

In a statement posted on its social media page, CSU called its inclusion a “historic debut” in the international rankings.

“The rapid rise in the THE reflects the university’s remarkable progress and solidifies its reputation as a rising global institution, built on years of strategic growth, a deep commitment to innovation, and strong alignment with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals,” it said.

MSU-IIT Chancellor Alizedney M. Ditucalan also highlighted their recognition on social media, saying the achievement underscores the university’s comprehensive approach to sustainable development.

“This achievement really shows how committed we are as a university—not just to tackling global challenges, but also to helping our country grow sustainably. It’s a proud moment for all of us because it proves we’re making a real difference, not just here in the Philippines but also on the world stage,” Ditucalan added.

The THE’s Impact Rankings, assesses institutions’ performance across the 17 SDGs. To qualify for the overall ranking, universities must submit data for SDG 17 (Partnership for the Goals) and at least three other SDGs.

The methodology combines research impact, using data from Elsevier and AI tools to track SDG-related citations; quantitative metrics, such as the number of graduates in relevant fields; and policy-based evidence, requiring institutions to provide verifiable documentation of programs and initiatives that support sustainable development.

According to the THE, the rankings are open to all universities offering undergraduate or postgraduate degrees, with no minimum research output required. However, institutions are subject to data verification, and THE reserves the right to disqualify entities that provide false information or fall out of good standing.

According to its website, the Impact Rankings supports decision-making for students and academics by identifying the top universities in specific areas of sustainable development and helping them understand each institution’s focus areas.

“For universities, the rankings serve as a benchmark for sustainability performance against global standards and highlight institutional strengths to attract international students and partnerships,” the website added. (Ivy Marie Mangadlao / MindaNews)

PHOTO CARAGA STATE UNIVERSITY FB PAGE