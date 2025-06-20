BGen Rolindo Suguilon (R) has replaced BGen Jaysen de Guzman (L) as regional director of PNP 10. De Guzman has been assigned as regional director of PNP-BARMM. Photo courtesy of PNP 10

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 20 June) — The Philippine National Police in Region 10 has a new regional director effective Thursday, June 19.

BGen Rolindo Suguilon replaced BGen Jaysen de Guzman as director for the PNP Regional Office 10 as ordered by PNP Chief General Nicolas Torre III who ordered the reshuffling of police directors in four other regions.

Major Joanne Navarro, PNP 10 spokesperson said the order for the reshuffling of regional directors was effective immediately.

Navarro said De Guzman will assume command of the PNP Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao Office and will likely oversee the first parliamentary elections in October.

The new PNP 10 regional director, Suguilon, hails from El Salvador town, Misamis Oriental and was the acting director of the PNP Criminal Investigation and Detection Group.

He also served as provincial director of the Misamis Oriental and Misamis Occidental provinces as well as commander of the PNP Regional Mobile Force Battalion 10.

“Suguilon has deep understanding of the security landscape and peace and order situation in Northern Mindanao,” Navarro said.

Torre, in his first major revamp order, replaced the regional director of Calabarzon and the National Capital Region.

He also ordered the replacement of Davao Regional Police Office 11 chief BGen Leon Victor Zamora Rosete with BGen Joseph Arguelles. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)