Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte delivers a message after taking his oath as incoming vice mayor at the Sangguniang Panlungsod on Friday, 27 June 2025. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 28 June) – Incoming Davao City Vice Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte on Friday warned criminals they have no place in the city.

“Let it be clear: we will protect Davao City. Our policies are straightforward — criminals are not welcome here,” Duterte said in his speech Friday afternoon at the Sangguniang Panlungsod, after his inauguration.

Speaking before supporters and city officials, Duterte, whose term as mayor ends on June 30, said the local government expects everyone to comply with the city’s laws and policies to ensure order in the communities.

He credited his victory to the “principles of transparency, accountability, peace, and security” unlike his political opponents who he said relied on resources.

“Money did not win—principles did,” he said. “Those who sought to divide us were all defeated. We crushed them.”

Duterte added that sustaining growth depends on maintaining peace and discipline. He said the city’s success was due in part to its insurgency-free and debt-free status.

“We will not compromise the future of our city for anyone’s personal interest,” he said.

On March 23 last year, Duterte made similar remarks, warning those involved in illegal drugs that he would kill them if they did not leave the city.

“Ugma, ugma dayon panghawa na mo diri. Panghipos na mo sa inyong mga gamit, panghawa na mo. Kay kung di mo mohawa, kay og di mo moundang, pampatyon ta mo” (Tomorrow, tomorrow get out of here. Pack your things, get out! If you won’t leave, if you won’t stop, I will kill you), he said.

This was after he declared a “war on drugs” during the installation of Col. Richard Bad-ang as director of the Davao City Police Office.

Bad-ang was relieved days later after the Philippine National Police investigated him and 35 other police officers for the deaths of seven drug suspects in his first week in office.

At that time, DCPO spokesperson Captain Hazel Caballero-Tuazon said Baste’s “drug war” declaration “is nothing new,” as it dates back to the time of his father, former mayor and former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Under the younger Duterte, Tuazon said the DCPO has been conducting regular anti-drug operations, but has apparently gained media attention only when the mayor used the word “war”.

The former President won as mayor in the May 12 elections but has been unable to take his oath of office due to his detention in The Hague, Netherlands to face charges of crime against humanity before the International Criminal Court.

This opens the possibility of his son serving as acting mayor in his absence. (Ian Carl Espinosa/MindaNews)