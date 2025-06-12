GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 12 June) — The declaration of Basilan province as free from the clutches of the terrorist Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) “marks not only the end of a violent chapter but the beginning of a new era rooted in peace, unity, and collective courage” in the area, Bangsamoro Interim Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua said.

Government and military officials release white doves during the declaration of Basilan as free of the Abu Sayyaf Group on Monday (9 June 2025). Photo courtesy of PIA Basilan Infocenter

In a statement, Macacua described Basilan’s milestone that it is now “Abu Sayyaf-free” as “historic and a hard-earned victory for its people.”

“The relief and joy felt by the residents of Basilan, now officially free from the presence of the Abu Sayyaf Group, is palpable,” Macacua said.

Basilan was officially declared on Monday, June 9, as free from the influence and presence of the Abu Sayyaf Group, marking a major milestone for the island-province that was once considered the stronghold of the dreaded terror organization.

The island-province is part of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, along with the provinces of Maguindanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur and Tawi-Tawi, and the cities of Marawi, Lamitan and Cotabato.

Macacua commended the leaders and residents of Basilan “whose resilience, discipline, and cooperation have made the Abu Sayyaf-free declaration a success.”

He said that Basilan Gov. Hadjiman H. Salliman, Rep. Mujiv S. Hataman and local government officials in the province “have remained faithful to their duty to protect and uplift their communities.”

He also lauded the Philippine National Police and the Armed Forces of the Philippines for their vital role in neutralizing the Abu Sayyaf Group in the province.

“Their courage and professionalism have played a pivotal role in restoring peace and normalcy in the province,” Macacua said.

According to him, the Moro National Liberation Front and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front also provided “critical contributions,” citing that their peace agreements with the national government “continue to serve as cornerstones of transformation and stability in the Bangsamoro region.”

In the early 2000s, the Abu Sayyaf Group sowed terror not only in Basilan but in other parts of the country as it perpetrated deadly bombing and kidnapping activities.

Classified as a foreign terrorist organization by the United States government, the Abu Sayyaf Group’s atrocities in Basilan included the killing of Catholic priest Fr. Rhoel Gallardo and three teachers in Sumisip town in May 2000. The victims were kidnapped from the Tumahubong Elementary School and Claret School in March 2020 along with dozens of students.

The official declaration of Basilan as “ASG-free” is anchored on the Joint Resolution issued by the Provincial Peace and Order Council (PPOC) and the Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Council (PADAC) on February 6, 2025, which states that:

“Through the unified efforts of the Provincial Government of Basilan, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), the Philippine National Police (PNP), and Local Government Units (LGUs), and other peace and development stakeholders, significant strides have been made in dismantling the operational capacity and presence of the ASG in the province…. The declaration of Basilan as ASG-free is a critical milestone that signifies the triumph of good governance, peace-building, and inclusive development over terror and conflict.”

During Monday’s declaration of Basilan as “ASG-free,” 329 firearms surrendered to various local government units and the military in Basilan were destroyed in public.

Special Assistant to the President Antonio Lagdameo Jr. and Presidential Peace Adviser Secretary Carlito G. Galvez Jr. led the event, which was the “culmination of decades of strategic military operations, multi-stakeholder cooperation, and sustained peacebuilding interventions.”

The military first declared Basilan as ASG-free December last year with the surrender of the eight remaining members of the group. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)