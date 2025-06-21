DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/June 21) —- The Ateneo de Davao University (ADDU) Law School is the country’s top law school based on the 2013 to 2024 Bar Performance Analysis of the Legal Education Board (LEB).

The LEB was created by Republic Act 7662 or the Legal Education Reform Act of 1993, “to reform and uplift the standards of legal education in the country.”

Among the Top Ten Law Schools, ADDU Law School ranked first in overall average passing rates from 2013 to 2024, with 88.94 % passing rate, followed by the University of the Philippines College of Law(88.74%), Ateneo de Manila University (87.70 %), and San Beda University (84.54%); Cebu City-based University of San Carlos (83.64 %). Sixth is University of Santo Tomas (80.09 %), seventh is University of Cebu (71.14 %), eighth is Xavier University-Ateneo de Cagayan in Cagayan de Oro (70.97%), ninth is St. Louis University in Baguio City (70.76 %), and 10th is Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila with a passing rate of 70.46 %.

Ateneo de Davao. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

The same report also ranked ADDU Law School as the second in the country in terms of achieving top institutional average passing rates (IAPR).

The IAPR is measured by each law school student’s examination performance, while the overall average passing rate (OAPR) is measured on the collective average of the law school.

In the overall rankings, the LEB said ADDU Law School was number one in the pre-pandemic period (2015 to 2019) among 59 qualified LEIs and second in the pandemic and post-pandemic period (2020-2021 to 2024) among 80 qualified LEIs.

ADDU Law School also tops in various subjects featured in bar exams from 2013 to 2019; first in labor law and social legislation (76.68 %) and civil law (66.91 %)); second in taxation law (60.50 %), criminal law (71.43%), legal ethics and practical exercises (84.51%); third in remedial law (61.35 %); fourth in political and international law (65.23 %); and fifth in mercantile law (68.66 %).

Camille B. Remoroza, Ateneo de Davao University (Addu) College of Law graduate, ranked third in the November 2017 Bar Examinations (90.7 %), the school’s latest topnotcher. (Ian Carl Espinosa/MindaNews)