A flooded street in Davao City. MindaNews file photo by IAN CARL ESPINOSA

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 13 June) – Davao City First District Rep. Paolo “Pulong” Duterte’s tirades against the New People’s Army and drug addicts were meant to divert public attention from the economic issues confronting Dabawenyos, Anakbayan Southern Mindanao said.

“Imbes na unahon ni Pulong ang mga ekonomikanhong isyu sa katawhang Dabawenyo, ginatabunan niya kini og bakak ug pagpangilad. Dili NPA ang tinuod nga isyu (Instead of prioritizing the economic issues faced by Dabawenyos, Pulong is covering them up with lies and deception. The NPA is not the real issue),” Anakbayan SMR chairperson Fauzhea Guiani said in a statement on June 12.

In a statement on June 9, Duterte called the NPA a terrorist group and encouraged victims of drug and insurgency-related violence to speak up.

“Panahon na para hindi na kayo manahimik. Panahon na para mailantad ang tunay na kalupitan at panlilinlang ng mga kriminal at rebeldeng grupo na patuloy na sumisira sa ating lipunan (It’s time for you to no longer remain silent. It’s time to expose the true cruelty and deception of the criminal and rebel groups that continue to destroy our society),” he said.

Davao City has been declared “insurgency-free” and “terrorist-free” as early as March 2022.

Guiani said Duterte has failed to address urgent problems including severe flooding, worsening traffic, demolitions affecting vendors, job insecurity among public utility vehicle drivers due to the Davao Bus Project, and low wages.

She added that Duterte also ignored the “unresolved issues” involving him and his family, including Vice President Sara Duterte’s controversial P612.5-million confidential funds and allegations of violence and abuse against him.

Sara is facing an impeachment complaint based on alleged misuse of confidential funds for the Office of the Vice President and the Department of Education during her stint as secretary of the agency, among other charges.

A criminal complaint for alleged physical injuries and grave threats has been filed against the congressman, Manila-based media outlets reported on May 2, quoting Prosecutor General Richard Anthony Fadullon.

In his sworn statement to the Department of Justice, which also made rounds on social media, businessman Kristone John Patria alleged that Duterte attacked him for nearly two hours inside a bar in Davao City. The lawmaker downplayed the claims, saying “it happened a long time ago.”

Duterte was elected on May 12 to a third term, while son Omar won his first term as Second District representative.

Third District Rep. Isidro Ungab is a member of the Duterte-organized Hugpong sa Tawong Lungsod.

Omar’s brother, Rodrigo “Rigo” Duterte II, topped the city council race and will likely serve as acting vice mayor when uncle Sebastian, the outgoing mayor who was elected as vice mayor on May12, assumes the post of acting city mayor as former President Rodrigo Duterte, who won an 8th term as city mayor, is detained in The Hague, the Netherlands, to face charges of crime against humanity before the International Criminal Court. (Ian Carl Espinosa/MindaNews)