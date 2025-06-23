BGen Joseph Arguelles talks to reporters at the PNP Regional Office in Davao City on Monday (23 June 2025). MindaNews photo by IAN CARL ESPINOSA

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/June 23) — Artificial intelligence will be harnessed to improve police response time, BGen Joseph Arguelles, acting regional director of the Philippine National Police for Region XI said Monday.

Arguelles was installed to his post Monday at the Pulis Bagani Hall, Camp Sgt. Quintin M. Merecido, Buhangin, Davao City. He replaced BGen Leon Victor Rosete, who will be assigned to the Office of the Chief PNP.

“Maybe we could take advantage of artificial intelligence for that matter so that we can enhance the response,” Arguelles told reporters.

PNP chief General Nicolas Torre III has ordered police to observe a five-minute response time to calls for assistance from the public.

To achieve the five-minute or less response time by using AI, Arguelles said they will “first make the applications, then encourage the PNP chief of human resources to recruit more computer nerds for that matter.”

He, however, admitted the regional office would need more budget for it.

“We, of course, need more budget for that. But that’s an enhancement. Maybe we could request some more [budget],” he said.

“I don’t have any doubt on that three-minute response time. We’ve done that strategy in NCRPO. We’ve been implementing that for so many months already. We’ve been practicing it and we have already seen the advantages and disadvantages,” he said.

In a speech during the turnover of command ceremony, Arguelles said it’s a privilege to be in a “more peaceful regional office,” citing there were only “three minor crimes in three days” in Davao City since June 19.

Arguelles previously served as commander of the Southern Police District (SPD) in Metro Manila from April 7 until June 19.

A member of the Philippine National Police Academy Patnubay Class of 1995, Arguelles hails from Oriental Mindoro province.

He previously served as the Chief of the Peace Process and Development Center based in Camp Crame in Quezon City before his SPD stint. (Ian Carl Espinosa/MindaNews)