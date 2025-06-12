PROSPERIDAD, Agusan del Sur (MindaNews / 12 June) ­— While the Naliyagan Festival 2025 may not be as grand as in previous years, provincial officials are confident that thousands will still flock to the week-long festivities, which starts Thursday during Independence Day.

Higaonon dancers show off their traditional Lumad dance as part of the “Panawag Tawag” rituals marking the start of the Naliyagan Festival 2025. Photo: Clemente Aroy Jr. / Provincial Public Information Office-Agusan del Sur

Gov. Santiago Cane Jr. shared with local reporters during a press conference on Thursday that a huge crowd is expected to attend the opening events at the sprawling Datu Lipus Makapandong Cultural Center compound Thursday night, which will showcase the cultural heritage of the province’s various Lumad tribes.

Highlights include the Tribalympics and Indigenous Peoples Night, with performances by popular artists KZ Tandingan and TJ Monterde.

The celebration will also feature performances by Sarah Geronimo and husband Matteo Guidicelli, Rico Blanco, Juan Karlos, and The Boyfriends.

A major highlight of the event is the “Bae Naliyagan” beauty pageant on June 16, where 14 contestants from the province’s 13 towns and one city will compete for the prestigious crown.

This year’s crowd attendance is expected to be lower than in 2023, when TV host and comedian Vice Ganda, during the event’s final performance, attracted more than 100,000 people, according to the governor.

Provincial Tourism Officer Danah Buquir mentioned that this year’s celebration will be more toned down, with some sporting events excluded from the lineup as the provincial government is gearing up for a bigger event next year—the Palarong Pambansa 2026.

The governor assured festival goers of their safety and security, with over 700 policemen, firefighters, and soldiers deployed to guard the festival grounds. A women and children protection desk has been set up to ensure the safety of all attendees.

Stricter protocols will be enforced during the celebration, including the continued ban on single-use plastics and the child protection policy. The latter prohibits minors from drinking alcohol or working in booths selling alcoholic beverages, a policy that will be strictly implemented throughout the festival.

A hotline number for child protection will be available on the Naliyagan Festival’s official Facebook page, and tarpaulins displaying the number will be posted throughout the venue.

The child protection policy is part of the efforts to manage the large crowds expected at the festival.

The single-use plastics ban, introduced in 2023, will continue. VIP guests and provincial officials led by example last year by using reusable tumblers and flasks. Cane stated that the ban aims to promote discipline and protect the environment from the harmful impact of single-use plastics.

The initiative is in line with Republic Act No. 9003, also known as the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000, and a memorandum issued by the governor on September 30, 2019. (Chris V. Panganiban Sr. / MindaNews)