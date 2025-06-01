SAN FRANCISCO, Agusan del Sur (MindaNews /01 June) – Agusan del Sur Governor Santiago Cane, Jr. accepted the Palarong Pambansa flag from Ilocos Norte Governor Matthew Manotoc during the closing ceremony in Laoag City on Saturday, May 31, marking the province’s official hosting of the 66th National Games in 2026.

This will be the first time Agusan del Sur will host the annual national sports event, three decades after it made its first bid. The province bid in 1994 and 2023.



Agusan del Sur Gov. Santiago Cane, Jr. does a thumbs up sign after accepting the Palarong Pambansa flag from Ilocos Norte Gov. Matthew Manotoc during the games’ closing ceremony on Saturday, May 31. Agusan del Sur will host Palarong Pambansa in 2026. Photo by the Provincial Public Information Office of Agusan del Sur.

The Palarong Pambansa is the premier sporting competition for elementary and high school students from the 18 regions across the Philippines.

“For many years, Agusan del Sur has aspired to host this prestigious national sporting event. In preparation, we have been enhancing our sports and youth development programs, while upgrading facilities, equipment, and local tourist sites to promote sports tourism in the province,” Governor Cane said during his acceptance speech.

Ilocos Norte hosted this year’s sporting event with Laoag City serving as its main venue.

The centerpiece of the 2026 Games will be the world-class DO Plaza Datu Lipus Makapandong Sports Complex, located at the provincial government center in Barangay Patin-ay, Prosperidad town.

Named after the late Governor and Congressman Democrito O. Plaza, the complex features an Olympic-sized swimming pool, a 24-room hotel within the main grandstand, a fully air-conditioned covered court for basketball and volleyball, a tennis court, a rubberized track and field oval, and a football field with artificial grass.

Agusan del Sur provincial officials led by Governor Santiago Cane Jr. show off the Palarong Pambansa flag after the turnover ceremony in Laoag City on Saturday, May 31. Agusan del Sur will host Palarong Pambansa in 2026. Photo by the Provincial Public Information Office of Agusan del Sur.

Provincial Engineer Linda Buquir reported that the rehabilitation project for the sports complex, costing P713 million, has been executed in two phases by three private contractors since June 2018. The rehabilitation was completed in 2023.

The sports complex was already existing in 1994 during the incumbency of Democrito, father of Rep. Adolph Edward Plaza of the province’s second district, when it made a bid for the Palaro. Lingayen, Pangasinan won the bid for the 1995 Palaro.

Agusan del Sur hosted the Caraga Regional Athletic Games in 2024.

Cane expressed hope that hosting the Palarong Pambansa in 2026 will inspire young athletes from the province to strive for excellence in their respective sports disciplines.

“We accept this responsibility with pride and a deep sense of purpose. Our commitment is clear: to deliver a safe, inclusive, and unforgettable Palarong Pambansa,” he said.

The last Mindanao province to host the Palarong Pambansa was Davao City in 2019. (Chris V. Panganiban / MindaNews)