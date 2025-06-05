MATANOG, Maguindanao del Norte (MindaNews / 5 June) — For the residents of Sitio Kampo Uno in Barangay Sapad in this municipality, this year’s Eid al-Adha celebration, which will fall on the weekend, comes with an extraordinary gift: a newly constructed four-classroom madrasah.

Children witness the opening of the newly built madrasah days before the celebration of Eid al-Adha in Sitio Campo Uno, Barangay Sapad, Matanog, Maguindanao del Norte. MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH CABRERA

The madrasah, inaugurated on May 31, stands on what was once known as “ground zero” to locals—as site of the deadly flashflood that occurred July last year that claimed five lives, and as central battleground during the “all-out war” in 2000.

“This madrasah learning center stands on a site that has witnessed both devastation and resilience,” said Matanog Mayor Zohria “Jo” Bansil-Guro. “This project is a symbol of our genuine collaboration… This madrasah is proof that peace is not just an ideal, it is a shared labor of love,” she added

The project is the fruit of a concerted effort by the local government of Matanog, the Army’s 54th Engineering Brigade, World Assembly of Muslim Youth (WAMY Philippines), and other partners.

Sultan Carim Rascal, a community leader and one of the leaders of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), said: “Because we know that here, peace can be achieved. If the children go astray, if they don’t study Arabic, if they don’t study English, they will truly lose their way. So hopefully, with the Quran and with knowledge, these things will be brought together.”

Vice Mayor Sanaira Ibay Ali-Imam lauded the project’s rapid completion, noting it was finished within just one month since its groundbreaking. “As they say, in this world, the most beautiful spot or place is where a madrasah or masjid is built,” she said.

Brig. Gen. Edwin Fernandez, commander of the 54th Engineering Brigade, highlighted the crucial role of education in fostering lasting peace. “We know that the key to our growth or the spread of peace is through education,” he said. “It’s better if we offer our lives to educate our people. The right education where we all will have peace and progress,” he added.

Sheikh Albani Pagayawan of WAMY Philippines extended heartfelt gratitude to the donors, among them the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, showcasing the growing strength of Philippines-Saudi relations through humanitarian efforts.

The provincial government of Maguindanao del Norte and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) are also active partners, with OIC Governor Sharifudin Mastura’s office donating ceiling fans for the new madrasah.

A madrasah is an Islamic school, or place of learning, focusing on religious studies like the Quran, Hadith, and Islamic law.

It serves as a foundational institution for teaching Islamic knowledge, ranging from basic instruction to advanced studies.

Moreover, another groundbreaking was commenced for yet another madrasah construction in Matanog’s town proper, set to welcome even more female beneficiaries who are now looking for a bigger space. The Engineering Brigade is again tasked to construct the said building. (Ferdinandh Cabrera / MindaNews)