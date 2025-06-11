DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/June 11) – Only 79 of 97 candidates in the local elections here on May 12 filed their Statement of Campaign Expenditures (SOCE) at the Commission on Elections (Comelec) here as of the 5 p.m. June 11 deadline, but the election office here has declined to release their names.

Under Section 14 of Republic Act No. 7166, also known as the Synchronized Elections Act, every candidate and political party treasurer is mandated to submit, in duplicate, a “full, true, and itemized” account of all campaign contributions and expenditures to the Comelec within 30 days after the election.

Of the 79, three out of five candidates for mayor have filed their SOCE, all four candidates for vice mayor, all five candidates for 1st district representative; all three candidates for 2nd district representative; two of five candidates for 3rd district representative; 22 of 23 candidates for councilor in the first district, 20 of 25 candidates for councilor in the second district, and 20 of 27 candidates for third district councilor.

Election campaign posters fill the walls of a street in downtown Davao City on 9 May 2025. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

City Election Officer Shajani Ebrahim declined to release the names of those who filed their SOCE, just numbers, even as the national Comelec has been naming senatorial candidates and party-list groups that have complied with the Comelec’s June 11 deadline.

“Para dili sila maano nga ah kini, wala siya nag file’” (So that they will not be taunted that they have not filed). Let us protect pud (also) the candidates,” Ibrahim told reporters

“Basta hindi namin sila pwede idisclose, sa ngayon” (We cannot disclose them, for now), she said.

Ebrahim said those who failed to file SOCEs will receive letters from Comelec.

MindaNews checked with Atty. Aileen Lizada, spokesperson of the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting, on the Comelec’s non-release of names of candidates who filed their SOCE. Lizada referred the matter to Comelec Chair Geroge Garcia. Lizada told MindaNews at 8:35 p.m. that Garcia had informed her that the names of those who filed their SOCE should be released and that that an order has been sent to the Comelec here to release the names “tomorrow” (June 12).

Who filed?

Based on the numbers released by the Comelec here, only 79 of 97 or 81.4% have filed their SOCE when the deadline struck at 5 p.m Wednesday.

For now, MindaNews can only name 12, based on the Comelec’s numbers and the list of candidates.

The Comelec here said four of four candidates for Vice Mayor have filed their SOCE. These are Bernard Al-Ag (Ind), Richard Alcebar (Ind), Sebastian Duterte (Hugpong sa Tawong Lungsod), and Rhodora Barcena. Duterte won.

All five candidates for 1st district representative have also filed. These are Paolo Duterte (HTL), Janeth Jabines (Ind), Rex Labis (Ind), Maria Victoria “Mags” Maglana (Ind) and Margarita Ignacia “Migs” Nograles. Duterte won his third term.

All three candidates for 2nd district representative have also filed. These are Augusto Javier Garcia Campos III (Partido Federal ng Pilipinas), Omar Vincent Duterte (HTL) and Melogen Montesclaros (Ind). Duterte won.

Only three out of five candidates for mayor have filed their SOCE. Who are these three who filed, Comelec here is not saying, as it is not also saying who are these two out of five candidates for 3rddistrict representative, the 22 of 23 candidates for first district councilor, the 20 out of 25 for second district councilor and 20 of 27 candidates for third district councilor.

Ibrahim said candidates who fail to file their SOCE will face an administrative offense and may be fined between P1,000 and P30,000, at the discretion of the Comelec. This requirement does not apply to aspirants at the barangay level.

For winning candidates and political parties, failure to comply can also prevent them from officially assuming office.

The Comelec also said that any candidate who fails to submit their SOCE will be barred from assuming office and may also face administrative sanctions.

Candidates who fail to file their SOCEs for two consecutive elections face higher fines and will be perpetually disqualified to hold public office.

But candidates who comply with the requirement will be issued a Certificate of Formal Compliance, which they must present when taking office.

Comelec chair Garcia had earlier said the June 11 deadline for filing of SOCE will not be extended.

Garcia had also announced that the Comelec will publish on its website the SOCEs of the candidates as part of the transparency efforts. (Ian Carl Espinosa / MindaNews with a report by Carolyn O. Arguillas)